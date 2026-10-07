India leads Asia-Pacific in branded residences with ₹92,000 crore market; Delhi-NCR tops project count
Branded residences market: The number is expected to rise from 47 to 85 by 2028. The next wave of development expected to expand beyond metros to Goa, Alibaug
India’s branded residences market has reached about ₹92,000 crore, the highest value in the Asia-Pacific region, while the number of projects in the country, led by Delhi-NCR, is expected to increase from 47 to 85 by 2028. The next wave of development is expected to expand beyond the major metros, according to The Landscape of Branded Residences in India, Edition 3, a new report by NOESIS Hotel Advisors.
India holds 21% of Asia-Pacific's $45.3 billion branded value from just 15% of its units, ahead of Vietnam at $8.0 billion, while ranking fourth by supply, the report noted.
Delhi-NCR tops the list with 15 branded residence projects, followed by Mumbai with six, the report noted.
The report tracks 47 branded residence projects in India, of which 15 have already been delivered. The next wave of development is expected to expand increasingly beyond the major metros. Cities tracked include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai , Noida, Gurugram and Bhubaneswar
Next wave of branded residences in Goa, Alibaug, Rishikesh
According to the report the number of branded residences in India are expected to increase from 47 to 85 in the next two years.
The non-metro share is expected to increase from 8% of projects to 45% in the next wave, across markets such as Goa, Alibaug, Rishikesh, Bhubaneswar and Mohali. Among the metros, Hyderabad leads, with about 1,200 new branded homes expected to be added by 2028 across seven projects.
Branded residences sell at 32% premium; Pune leads at 44%
Branded homes sell at an average 32% premium over comparable catchment projects, in line with the 33% global average. Pune leads at 44% and Kolkata follows at 42%. Even Hyderabad, at the lower end of the range, holds a 25% premium, the report noted.
The report was launched at The Branded Residences Summit 2026 (TBRS 2.0), presented by Amavi by Clarks, which opened in Mumbai on Oct 7 with 350 delegates, including 250 developers and 28 international and Indian brands.
Branded residences market tripled in a year
The report tracks 38 projects operational or launched across 10 markets, totalling 10,452 homes. Supply rose 3.1 times in 2025, from 1,015 to 3,181 units. The 5,156 homes launched since January 2025 double the previous seven years combined.
Annual transaction value grew 49% a year between 2019 and 2025, with ₹47,278 crore transacted since 2018. This year is on course to match the 2025 record, the report noted.
Non-hospitality brands hold 73% share, hotel brands catching up
India is fashion and design-led while the world is hotel-led. Non-hospitality brands hold 73% of Indian branded units against about 20% globally, the report noted.
Also Read: Trump enters Hyderabad: Tribeca, Ira Realty to invest ₹2,000 cr in 65-storey Vaastu-compliant branded housing project
NOESIS expects hotel brands to close that gap quickly over the next 24 months, as most leading international and Indian hotel groups have begun evaluating branded residence projects in India over the last year, it noted.
Demand is deepening
India now has 19,877 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, up 63% since 2021. Homes above ₹1 crore made up 71% of top-seven-city sales in the first half of 2026, up from 62% a year earlier.
Buyers have already absorbed 68% of all branded supply launched to date. The report finds the strongest sell-through where the brand tier, the operator and the measured premium are matched to the site, it noted.
“Indian buyers have answered the big question. They will pay for a brand and they buy faster. The next 24 months will take branded living to cities and leisure destinations that have never had a branded home. The opportunity now is to build for lifetime value. A logo opens the door. Great feasibility, the right partner and service run well for thirty years keep it open,” Nandivardhan Jain, founder and CEO, NOESIS Hotel Advisors; Curator, TBRS, said.
Also Read: Why Delhi-NCR’s rich are checking into 5-star branded residences
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More