India leads Asia-Pacific in branded residences with ₹92,000 crore market; Delhi-NCR tops project count

India’s branded residences market has reached about ₹92,000 crore, the highest value in the Asia-Pacific region, while the number of projects in the country, led by Delhi-NCR, is expected to increase from 47 to 85 by 2028. The next wave of development is expected to expand beyond the major metros, according to The Landscape of Branded Residences in India, Edition 3, a new report by NOESIS Hotel Advisors. India has emerged as the largest branded residences market in the Asia-Pacific region by value, with projects worth around ₹92,000 crore, according to The Landscape of Branded Residences in India, Edition 3, a report released in Mumbai on Oct 7.

India holds 21% of Asia-Pacific's $45.3 billion branded value from just 15% of its units, ahead of Vietnam at $8.0 billion, while ranking fourth by supply, the report noted.

Delhi-NCR tops the list with 15 branded residence projects, followed by Mumbai with six, the report noted.

The report tracks 47 branded residence projects in India, of which 15 have already been delivered. The next wave of development is expected to expand increasingly beyond the major metros. Cities tracked include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai , Noida, Gurugram and Bhubaneswar

Next wave of branded residences in Goa, Alibaug, Rishikesh According to the report the number of branded residences in India are expected to increase from 47 to 85 in the next two years.

The non-metro share is expected to increase from 8% of projects to 45% in the next wave, across markets such as Goa, Alibaug, Rishikesh, Bhubaneswar and Mohali. Among the metros, Hyderabad leads, with about 1,200 new branded homes expected to be added by 2028 across seven projects.

Branded residences sell at 32% premium; Pune leads at 44% Branded homes sell at an average 32% premium over comparable catchment projects, in line with the 33% global average. Pune leads at 44% and Kolkata follows at 42%. Even Hyderabad, at the lower end of the range, holds a 25% premium, the report noted.

The report was launched at The Branded Residences Summit 2026 (TBRS 2.0), presented by Amavi by Clarks, which opened in Mumbai on Oct 7 with 350 delegates, including 250 developers and 28 international and Indian brands.

Branded residences market tripled in a year The report tracks 38 projects operational or launched across 10 markets, totalling 10,452 homes. Supply rose 3.1 times in 2025, from 1,015 to 3,181 units. The 5,156 homes launched since January 2025 double the previous seven years combined.

Annual transaction value grew 49% a year between 2019 and 2025, with ₹47,278 crore transacted since 2018. This year is on course to match the 2025 record, the report noted.

Non-hospitality brands hold 73% share, hotel brands catching up India is fashion and design-led while the world is hotel-led. Non-hospitality brands hold 73% of Indian branded units against about 20% globally, the report noted.

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NOESIS expects hotel brands to close that gap quickly over the next 24 months, as most leading international and Indian hotel groups have begun evaluating branded residence projects in India over the last year, it noted.

Demand is deepening India now has 19,877 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, up 63% since 2021. Homes above ₹1 crore made up 71% of top-seven-city sales in the first half of 2026, up from 62% a year earlier.

Buyers have already absorbed 68% of all branded supply launched to date. The report finds the strongest sell-through where the brand tier, the operator and the measured premium are matched to the site, it noted.

“Indian buyers have answered the big question. They will pay for a brand and they buy faster. The next 24 months will take branded living to cities and leisure destinations that have never had a branded home. The opportunity now is to build for lifetime value. A logo opens the door. Great feasibility, the right partner and service run well for thirty years keep it open,” Nandivardhan Jain, founder and CEO, NOESIS Hotel Advisors; Curator, TBRS, said.

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