Whiteland Corporation partners with Marriott for 1700 Westin-branded residences in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR-based Whiteland Corporation has partnered with Marriott International to launch The Westin Residences in Gurugram. With a planned investment of ₹5,600 crore and a projected topline of ₹15,000 crore, the project will include 1,700 Westin-branded residences. Delhi-NCR-based Whiteland Corporation has partnered with Marriott International to launch The Westin Residences, Gurugram. (Photo for representative purposes only)(Pixabay)

Set to be one of the largest standalone branded residence projects in India, the development spans 7.78 hectares (approximately 20 acres) in Sector 103 along the Dwarka Expressway. The location is 15 minutes from Gurugram’s central business district and 20 minutes from South and West Delhi, with seamless access to the IGI Airport, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka Golf Course, and the upcoming Diplomatic Enclave.

The cost

The project will offer three and four bedroom residences ranging from 248 to 402 square meters (approximately 2,673 to 4,328 sq ft), with unit prices between ₹6 crore and ₹12 crore, depending on configuration and location within the development, the company said.

Rise of branded residences in India

India’s growing appetite for branded residences reflects a shift in homebuyer expectations. Well-travelled and discerning buyers now seek the same global standards of design, service, and quality in their homes that they’ve experienced abroad. This demand is driving the growth of luxury residences backed by trusted global names.

“As global exposure increases, so does the aspiration to live in homes that offer a premium lifestyle backed by credibility and Marriott International, as the world leader in hospitality, brings unmatched trust, legacy and global standards to residential living. Branded residences offer not just high-end real estate but also an elevated, premium living experience anchored by the service ethos of a globally respected brand,” said Navdeep Sardana, founder of Whiteland Corporation.

Target buyers

The demand for The Westin Residences, Gurugram is being driven predominantly by end-users, particularly corporate CXOs, entrepreneurs, SME ‘s and senior professionals who are seeking a primary or secondary residence that reflects their premium lifestyle aspirations.

“We are seeing strong interest from Delhi and Gurugram, as well as from upcountry cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and Kanpur. Also, there is significant demand from global Indians and NRIs based in the UAE, UK, Canada, Singapore and other international markets, who are looking to invest in branded, premium residences in India’s most dynamic real estate corridors,” he said.

Who are the designers?

Inspired by biophilic design, the development will rise on stilts, allowing for verdant landscapes to flow uninterrupted beneath it. Designed by global experts including Architect Hafeez Contractor, landscaping firm Coopers Hill, interior specialists BM&A, lighting consultants ASA, and Structure and Engineering Consultant Vintech Consultants.

It is rooted in the Westin brand’s six pillars of well-being—sleep well, eat well, move well, feel well, work well, and play well.

John Hearns, senior vice president, Global Residential Operations, Marriott International, said that the company is “delighted to introduce Westin Residences Gurugram to India, and the wellness promise that the brand is known for, to residence owners. Developed by Whiteland Corporation and driven by their pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence, The Residences will set a new benchmark in premium living in India, creating homes designed to empower a better you.”

Whiteland Corporation plans to develop 1.85 million sq. meters of built-up area over the next five years.