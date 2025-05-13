Trump Residences in Gurugram sell out on launch day, record 3,250 crore in allotments

Trump Residences in Gurugram, developed by Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers, sold out on launch day, recording ₹3,250 crore in allotments. The project’s four ultra-premium penthouses, valued at ₹125 crore, were also fully allotted, Smartworld Developers said in a statement on May 13. Trump Residences in Gurugram, developed by Smartworld and Tribeca Developers, sold out on launch day, securing ₹ 3,250 crore in allotments.

The project marks the second Trump-branded residential development in Gurugram and the sixth in India, making Gurugram the only city outside New York to host two Trump Towers. Located in Sector 69, the Trump Residences will feature two 51-story towers with 298 luxury residences, spanning a total saleable area of 12 lakh sq. ft.

The Trump Organization’s India partner, Tribeca Developers, along with Gurgaon-based Smartworld Developers, last month announced the launch of a second ultra-luxury Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram.

Priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore per residence, the development’s 298 homes were absorbed on the day of the launch showcasing demand for branded, ultra-luxury living in India. This collaboration between Smartworld, Tribeca, and The Trump Organization comprises two 51-storey towers. Smartworld will oversee development, construction, and customer service, while Tribeca leads design, marketing, sales, and quality control.

“The phenomenal response to Trump Residences is a testament to the aspiration for world-class living in India. Smartworld is proud to lead the delivery of this landmark project, and we thank our buyers for their trust in our vision,” said Pankaj Bansal, founder of Smartworld Developers.

“Trump Residences Gurugram is not just a real estate project - it’s a landmark moment for India’s luxury market. Selling ₹3,250 crore on Day 1 places this among the biggest luxury deals the country has ever seen. This launch proves the unmatched magnetic pull of the Trump brand and how deeply it resonates with India’s most discerning buyers. We are proud to have raised the bar once again, delivering iconic, globally benchmarked luxury alongside Smartworld and The Trump Organization,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers.

This project marks the second Trump-branded residential development in North India. The first, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in 2018 in Gurugram, is also fully sold out and set for delivery later this month, the company said in a statement.

Smartworld in FY24–25 reported sales of ₹6,400 crore, a 60% year-on-year increase, with over 1300 residential units sold spanning 3.5 million sq. ft. The company has also commenced the delivery of its inaugural flagship developments - Smartworld Orchard and Smartworld Gems. Of the 5.5 million sq. ft. planned across both projects, approximately 2 million sq. ft. has already been delivered, with the remaining construction progressing on schedule.

Smartworld has several high-end projects in Gurugram such as Smartworld Sky Arc in Sector 69, Smartworld The Edition in Sector 66, and Smartworld One DXP on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 113, Gurugram.

Tribeca Developers has a portfolio of 13 projects spanning 14 million square feet and valued at more than ₹16,000 crore, the company is rapidly expanding, projecting ₹2,000 crore in sales for FY ’25 and targeting ₹3,500 crore in FY ’26.

Tribeca has also built the world’s largest rooftop terrace, nearly 3 acres in size, and is the largest developer of branded residences in India. It also holds the distinction of being the largest developer of Trump-branded properties globally, second only to the Trump Organization itself.