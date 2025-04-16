Second Trump Tower launched in Gurugram, a first for any city outside New York

The Trump Organization’s India partner, Tribeca Developers, along with Gurgaon-based Smartworld Developers, has announced the launch of a second ultra-luxury Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram—making it the only city after New York to host two Trump Towers. The Trump Organization’s India partner, Tribeca Developers, along with Gurgaon-based Smartworld Developers, has announced the launch of a second ultra-luxury Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram. (In the picture:Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers (left) and (right) Smartworld Developers co-founder Pankaj Bansal.

Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers will develop the ultra-luxury residential project with a total investment of around ₹2,200 crore.

"The total project cost will be around ₹2,200 crore for this new Trump-branded project," Smartworld Developers co-founder Pankaj Bansal told reporters here.

He said the project will be completed in five years. This new project follows the debut of Trump Towers Delhi NCR in 2018.

Trump Residences Gurgaon will include two 51-story towers with 298 residences. It will feature all-glass façade, double-height living rooms in select units, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and a shared rooftop offering views of the Aravallis.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said, "Trump returns to Gurugram with a second project. This reflects the strength of the Gurugram market and also the partnership."

The Gurugram Trump Towers project is being launched at ₹27,000 per square feet. The price ranges from ₹8 crore to ₹12 crore for an apartment. There will be two 51-storey towers of around 200 metre height. The project has a total saleable area of 12 lakh square feet.

This is the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth project in India. Its launch makes Gurugram the only city after New York to host two Trump Towers, said Mehta.

Smartworld will be responsible for the development, construction and customer service of the project. Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India, will lead the design, marketing, sales and quality PMC.

Mehta said that out of six Trump-branded projects announced in India so far, four have already been completed in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram. Out of the six projects, he said one is an office complex in Pune, which was announced last month.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch our second project in Gurgaon, and even prouder to be doing it once again with our amazing partners at Tribeca, M3M and Smartworld. The fact that we’re expanding in this remarkable city speaks volumes – not just about the strength of the Trump brand in India, but also about the exceptional partnership we’ve built and the tremendous confidence The Trump Organization has in Gurgaon’s future,” said Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization in a statement.

“With this new development, we’ve pushed the boundaries of luxury like never before. I’m confident that Trump Residences Gurgaon will stand among the most iconic and spectacular properties in our global portfolio,” he said.

“Teaming up with The Trump Organization and Tribeca, we’ve created a dazzling jewel in Trump Residences Gurgaon. This isn’t just a project – it’s a breathtaking testament to what happens when vision meets limitless ambition. Sector 69 will never be the same,” said Pankaj Bansal, co-founder of Smartworld Developers.

“Trump returns to Gurgaon with our second project. We’re working with The Trump Organization and Smartworld Developers again, and I’m grateful for their partnership. After the first Trump Towers set the standard, this time we’re building something different – things people will have never seen before in this city,” said Mehta.