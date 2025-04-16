Donald Trump Jr or Eric Trump may visit India in the coming months, says Kalpesh Mehta of Tribeca Developers

Donald Trump Jr or Eric Trump, sons of US President Donald Trump, may visit India in the coming months to review the progress of the Trump Tower project in Gurugram, Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers and the Trump Organization’s India partner, said on April 16. Donald Trump Jr or Eric Trump, sons of U.S. President Donald Trump, may visit India in the coming months to review the progress of the Trump Tower project in Gurugram, said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers (left) said on April 16.

Mehta had said last year that “the plan is to bring both Donald Trump (Jr) and Eric Trump to India next year…definitely in the first half.”

Asked if there has been a delay, Mehta told reporters at the launch of a second ultra-luxury Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram in partnership with Smart World Developers on April 16, that “There has been a one or two months delay…somebody from the Trump family will be there…we have invited them for the projects and we are trying to finalise the schedule.”

Donald Trump Jr previously visited India in 2018 and 2022.

Pankaj Bansal, promoter of Smart World Developers, told reporters, "We are working on the schedule, and hopefully within a few months, Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump will be coming to India to see the Trump Tower in Gurugram."

Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers announced on April 16 that they will develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram under the Trump brand with a total investment of around ₹2,200 crore.

The Trump Residences project in Gurugram will comprise 298 unit, including penthouses, with a total saleable area of 12 lakh square feet.

This is the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth project in India.