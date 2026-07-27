Panchkula to add 40 more electric buses to its fleet

Panchkula is set to expand its electric bus network with the addition of around 40 new electric buses. The initiative is expected to reduce vehicular pollution, improve last-mile connectivity and encourage commuters to shift from private vehicles to eco-friendly public transport, officials said. The under-construction electric bus depot on a 3.5-acre site adjacent to the main bus stand in Sector 5, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

To support the expanded fleet, the Haryana government is constructing a dedicated electric bus depot on a 3.5-acre site adjacent to the main bus stand in Sector 5 at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore. The new buses will be inducted once the depot becomes operational.

At present, 10 electric buses are operating from Panchkula, connecting commuters to PGI in Chandigarh, Kalka, Barwala, Chandigarh railway station, Ambala and Singhpura (Zirakpur), besides several locations within the city. Officials said the routes have been planned keeping in mind the daily travel needs of commuters. The route to the PGI has become one of the most utilised routes from Panchkula, Kalka and Barwala, they said.

The first five electric buses were introduced in 2024, while another five joined the fleet in June this year. With the addition of 40 more buses, the city is expected to witness a major expansion of its public transport network while reducing dependence on conventional diesel buses.

The buses will be equipped with modern passenger amenities, including air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons and digital route display screens, ensuring a safe, comfortable and technology-enabled travel experience.

The electric bus depot is part of the Haryana government’s plan to establish similar facilities in 10 districts—Hisar, Ambala, Rewari, Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panchkula. Officials said depots at Yamunanagar and Panipat are almost complete, while work is progressing in Panchkula, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Rewari and Ambala.

The depot is being constructed by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited as a ground-plus-one structure. Currently, only two charging points are available for the existing fleet at the Sector 5 bus stand. Once the new depot becomes operational, it will have 10 charging stations.

According to Diwakar Sinha, depot manager, Haryana City Bus Services Limited, the construction of the depot is expected to be completed within a year. The depot will feature an air-conditioned waiting hall, CCTV surveillance, digital passenger information boards displaying real-time bus arrivals and departures, and an administrative block. Facilities will also include ample vehicle parking, ticket counters, retiring rooms, office space, an ATM, a cloakroom, amenities for persons with disabilities, food and beverage outlets and a medical room.

Digital services for commuters

The Haryana City Bus Services Limited is developing a mobile application that will allow passengers to track the real-time location of electric buses, book tickets online and register complaints or grievances. The same services will also be available on the department’s website. The Haryana government is also working on introducing UPI-based fare payment.