Greater Noida to hire agency for stray dog sterilisation programme

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority plans to appoint an NGO or animal welfare organisation (AWO) to carry out sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs under the animal birth control programme, officials said. According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), the authority will provide around 2,000 sqm land near Jalpura Gaushala along with basic infrastructure to the appointed agency. (HT Archive)

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), the authority will provide around 2,000 sqm land near Jalpura Gaushala along with basic infrastructure to the appointed agency.

Once appointed, the agency will operate the sterilisation centre, deploy qualified veterinary doctors and maintain records of every dog sterilised, vaccinated and released, said officials.

The RFP states the agency will sterilise and vaccinate at least 600 stray dogs every month, and the dogs will be captured only against complaints received from the authority, resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) or other authorised organisations.

“Both sterilisation and vaccination will comply with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and the Animal Welfare Board of India’s revised 2025 guidelines. Dogs shall be captured humanely, sterilised, vaccinated against rabies and released at the same location from where they were picked up. The agency will be required to have a dedicated dog-catching vehicle, a trained driver and staff, including at least two trained dog handlers and a representative nominated by an Animal Welfare Organisation,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Before any capture drive, public notices shall be displayed in the locality informing residents about the sterilisation programme and clarifying that the dogs will be released back into the same area after treatment, said officials.

Officials said each captured dog will be tagged with a numbered collar and logged into a database to ensure it is returned to its original location.

The added that sterilisation surgeries and vaccinations must be carried out by qualified veterinarians under the supervision of veterinary officers in a properly equipped operation theatre.

To ensure transparency, the authority has mandated that all dog-catching vehicles be equipped with GPS trackers and cameras to record the capture and release process. The sterilisation centre must also have CCTV cameras, with footage stored on the cloud for at least six months, said officials.

The authority plans to open bids on July 30, while bid submissions will close on July 28.

Currently, Greater Noida does not have an official census of its stray dog population. However, estimates suggest the city has around 30,000 stray dogs, said officials.