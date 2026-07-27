Fake job racket in J&K: Challan filed against three accused

The economics offences wing of Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet against three persons in a fake government recruitment racket. The spokesperson of EOW said that they had received a written complaint alleging that the accused Ghulam Mohd Sheikh cheated the complainants of ₹23 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs. (File)

Officials said that EOW filed the chargesheet before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, against the three accused persons under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC for cheating, issuing fake appointment orders and forging police and CID verification documents to make the offers appear genuine.

“After completing the investigation and collecting sufficient evidence, the EOW Kashmir filed the chargesheet in the court of law,” a spokesperson of EOW said.

The accused have been identified as Ghulam Mohd Sheikh, of Noor Bagh Srinagar, Mohd Yousuf Wani , of Kunzer, Baramulla and Mohd Abdullah Mir, a resident of Sonwari district Bandipora.

The spokesperson of EOW said that they had received a written complaint alleging that the accused Ghulam Mohd Sheikh cheated the complainants of ₹23 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs.

“The accused allegedly issued fake appointment orders, identity cards, licences, appointment letters, and forged police and CID verification documents to make the offers appear genuine,” the spokesperson said.

“During the investigation, the allegations were found to be true, and it was established that the accused individuals in connivance with each other to deceive the complainants and grabbed their hard-earned money,” he said.

The crime branch cautioned public to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents to the agency.