A delivery driver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who was left with multiple permanent disabilities following a road accident, has been awarded Dh750,000 in compensation by a Dubai court. The court held both the motorist responsible for the accident and the company that owned the vehicle jointly liable. A Dubai court granted Dh750,000 in compensation to a delivery driver who was left unable to work following a road accident. (Representational image/Unsplash) more

According to a report by Gulf News, the accident took place on August 12, 2025, on Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi. The motorist reportedly became distracted while driving and crashed into several vehicles, leaving the delivery driver seriously injured.

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The victim initially sought Dh2 million in compensation, stating that his injuries had left him unable to continue working, affecting his livelihood and ability to support his family.

Accident leaves delivery driver with permanent disabilities The delivery driver sustained several serious injuries, including bleeding in the brain, spinal fractures, multiple fractures in his right leg and foot, and extensive damage to his liver and right kidney.

He underwent multiple surgical procedures and remained in hospital from August 12 to September 18, 2025. Even after being discharged, he continued to experience abdominal and back pain.

According to a separate report by Al Khaleej, a forensic medical examination revealed that the victim had suffered a 40 per cent permanent impairment of his right kidney and another 40 per cent impairment of his right lower limb.

The report also established a 25 per cent impairment of his digestive system and a 10 per cent impairment of his spine.

Court holds driver and company responsible During the civil proceedings, the court examined the official accident report and medical evidence to establish responsibility for the collision.

Although the motorist had previously been convicted in absentia in a criminal case, the civil court independently assessed the evidence and established that his negligence had caused the accident.

The court also held the vehicle-owning company responsible, as the motorist was working under its authority when the accident occurred.

While determining the compensation, the court considered the victim's physical injuries, psychological distress and financial losses resulting from his inability to resume his previous occupation.

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The Dubai Court of First Instance eventually awarded the delivery driver Dh750,000 in compensation, along with an annual interest of 5 per cent from the date the judgment becomes final until the amount is paid in full.

The defendants were also directed to cover court expenses and pay Dh2,000 towards legal fees. The court rejected the claimant's remaining demands.