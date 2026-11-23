Indian entrepreneur Kanchana Nair has captured attention online after completing two major fitness challenges in Dubai draped in saree. Weeks after cycling down Sheikh Zayed Road in ethnic attire, the Dubai-based businesswoman took to the iconic highway again on Sunday to run a 10 km race wearing a saree. Indian entrepreneur Kanchana Nair in Dubai. (Instagram/@kanchananair) more “UAE — My Second Home, My Pride! I ran with pride, carrying love and gratitude in my heart for the nation that has given me so much,” Nair wrote. She added, “Every step of my Dubai Run was a tribute to the land that has given me opportunities, strength, and countless memories. My roots are in India, but the UAE will always hold a special place in my heart.”

She shared her experience of cycling in a saree in a post shared earlier this month. “Kerala Piravi in a Saree, Dubai Ride with Pride! From the everyday 120 km/h Sheikh Zayed Road to cycling on the very same road during Dubai Ride 2026 — what an unforgettable experience!” She added, “Draped in a saree to celebrate Kerala Piravi on November 1st, I rode with pride, power, and the spirit of a Malayali woman.” She told Gulf News that she wanted to participate in the Dubai Ride last year too but missed the registration deadline. This year she got her pink bicycle just before the event, determined not to miss out. "I didn't feel any difficulty in riding again after 26 years, and that too in a saree," she told the outlet. "I felt so empowered that I was singing songs on my way," she said.