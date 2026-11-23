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Yellow eyes or unexplained weight loss: Warning signs of pancreatic cancer that need attention
Pancreatic cancer symptoms can include jaundice, abdominal pain spreading to the back, weight or appetite loss.
A slight yellowing of the eyes can be easily dismissed as a sign of exhaustion. Dark urine may be blamed on dehydration, whereas loss of appetite or indigestion may be put down to stress. While these symptoms may seem minor, when they appear together or persist, they may be the body’s way of signalling that something needs attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaskaran Singh Sethi, senior consultant and chief of GI, GU, HPB, and TBI radiation oncology services, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi, shared pancreatic cancer symptoms that should not be ignored.
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What yellow eyes and dark urine may indicate
The pancreas lies deep inside the abdomen, behind the stomach. The head of the pancreas sits close to the common bile duct, a small tube that carries bile from the liver to the intestine. A tumour in this area may press against the bile duct and obstruct the normal flow of bile. As a result, bilirubin, a yellow pigment present in bile, begins to build up in the blood. This causes jaundice, which is often first noticed as yellowing of the whites of the eyes.
As excess bilirubin leaves the body through the kidneys, the urine may become dark brown or tea-coloured. Stools may appear unusually pale, grey or greasy as less bile reaches the intestine. Persistent itching can also occur.
According to Dr Sethi, jaundice has several possible causes, including gallstones, hepatitis and other conditions affecting the liver or bile ducts. However, painless jaundice, especially when accompanied by dark urine, pale stools or weight loss, should be evaluated without delay.
Symptoms that often get dismissed
Pancreatic cancer can cause several symptoms that are easy to overlook. These may include:
● Persistent pain in the upper abdomen that spreads to the back
● Unexplained loss of weight or appetite
● Ongoing nausea, bloating or indigestion
● Changes in bowel habits
● Unusual tiredness or weakness
● New-onset diabetes, particularly without typical risk factors
● Unexpected difficulty controlling previously stable diabetes
The pattern matters
A digestive symptom that appears occasionally is very different from one that persists, worsens or occurs alongside jaundice and weight loss. One should seek medical advice when symptoms feel unusual, continue despite routine treatment, or gradually worsen.
What to expect during evaluation
“A doctor will review the symptoms, medical history and risk factors before conducting an examination. The doctor conducts blood tests to check liver functions and other relevant parameters,” said Dr Sethi. An abdominal ultrasound, contrast-enhanced CT scan or MRI can help identify a blockage or abnormality involving the pancreas. If doctors find a suspicious growth, they may recommend an endoscopic ultrasound and biopsy.
Listen when the body signals a change
Dr Sethi highlighted that there is no routine pancreatic cancer screening test for most people without symptoms or a high inherited risk. Recognising concerning changes and acting on them therefore becomes especially important.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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