Susan Saint James, Emmy-winning The Name of the Game star, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer

The official cause of death of Emmy-winning actress Susan Saint James has been confirmed. The actress, who passed away on Monday, October 26, at the age of 80, died from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by People magazine. Susan Saint James, who died at 80 from metastatic pancreatic cancer, earned an Emmy and five additional nominations during her television career. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Metastatic pancreatic cancer refers to cancer that originates in the pancreas and spreads to other parts of the body, commonly affecting organs such as the liver, lungs, bones and brain, as well as other areas within the abdomen.

Saint James’ family issues statement Following her death, Saint James’ family remembered her as a warm-hearted person who had a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“She never met a stranger," her family said in a statement to People. "Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story."

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Who is Susan Jane Miller? A look at her career Born on August 14, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, Saint James spent much of her childhood in Rockford, Illinois. She began her television career in 1966 with the movie Fame Is the Name of the Game, starring alongside Tony Franciosa.

Her career gained momentum when the production was developed into the television series The Name of the Game in 1968. Saint James portrayed Peggy Maxwell, a research assistant who worked with the show's three rotating lead characters, played by Tony Franciosa, Gene Barry and Robert Stack. Her performance earned her an Emmy Award in 1969.

She became a household name through the popular detective series McMillan & Wife, which aired from 1971 to 1976. Playing Sally McMillan, the lively and spirited wife of San Francisco police commissioner Stewart McMillan, Saint James earned three Emmy nominations for her performance.

However, she departed the NBC series ahead of its sixth and final season following a contract disagreement. Her character was subsequently written out of the show through a plane crash storyline.

After leaving television, Saint James explored opportunities in films. She appeared opposite Peter Fonda in Outlaw Blues (1977), starred alongside George Hamilton in the vampire comedy Love at First Bite (1979), and featured with Jessica Lange and Jane Curtin in How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980).

In 1981, she also appeared in Carbon Copy, a romantic comedy featuring Denzel Washington in his first movie role.

Although her film career did not achieve the same level of success as her television work, Saint James made a successful return to the small screen in the CBS sitcom Kate & Allie. The series ran from 1984 to 1989, with Saint James playing the outgoing Kate opposite Jane Curtin's more reserved Allie. Her performance earned her two additional Emmy nominations.

Saint James' husband and children Saint James also found love through her association with Saturday Night Live. While guest-hosting the show in 1981, she met its then-executive producer, Dick Ebersol, who later became chairman of NBC Sports. The couple married just six weeks after their first meeting and went on to have three sons: Charlie, Willie and Teddy.

The family experienced a devastating tragedy in 2004 when their 14-year-old son Teddy died in a private plane crash. The accident also claimed the lives of the pilot and a flight attendant, while Ebersol and their son Charlie survived but sustained serious injuries.

Remembered for her memorable television performances and her warmth beyond the screen, Susan Saint James leaves behind a lasting legacy in American entertainment.