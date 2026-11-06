‘A rejection of Trump’: Outgoing US Congressman Shri Thanedar on the midterm verdict

In this interview, the Democrat called the result a decisive rejection of Trump and the Republican Party, and laid out the priorities he believes his party should pursue with its new majority: affordability, healthcare, ending funding for the war with Iran, reversing tariffs, and holding the administration accountable for what he describes as unprecedented corruption.

As results showed Democrats sweeping to a historic victory in the midterm elections, outgoing Indian-American Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar spoke about what the outcome means for the party and for President Donald Trump’s final two years in office.

This is not so much a victory for the Democrats as a decisive rejection of Trump and the Republican Party. For decades, we have not had Democrats elected in some of these states. This is a reflection of the deeper hurt felt by the people. Ideally, Democrats and the President need to work together to solve problems. Trump has two years left and must work with us to lower prices, stop the war and make healthcare accessible.

What will be the Democratic priorities with such a large majority? There needs to be accountability. We don’t want to get even, but we need checks and balances. We have never seen this kind of corruption. Democrats need to deliver on affordability and healthcare, and stop the [Iran] war.

Will the Democrats try to impeach Trump? Impeachment should not be a priority, but it needs to stay on the table. Congress has the authority to stop the President if he continues unconstitutional, corrupt practices. Impeachment is a powerful tool that needs to be used in a judicious manner. But it isn’t a top priority. The top priorities are corruption and affordability. If the President does not get the message, then impeachment might be a weapon.

How can Democrats deliver on affordability? Stop all funding for the Iran war. That could bring down the cost of gasoline. Since Congress sets the budget, we can remove any money for this war, and not let President Trump start other wars like this one. Then there are the tariffs, which have raised prices and damaged international relationships. The tariffs must be reversed. Trump has also cut Medicaid [the US public health insurance programme for low-income people], and the benefits that have been cut need to be restored.

There are divisions within your own party between the left wing and the moderates. How do you see that? I don’t see these divisions. I was afraid that if we had a slim majority, the socialists could control Jeffries [Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader tipped to become the first black Speaker of the US House of Representatives]. But now there are just 10 socialists, and Jeffries doesn’t need them. They don’t have the obstructive power they wanted. Jeffries needs only 218 seats, and it seems he’ll have more than that.

Will immigration and H-1B visas be a priority for the incoming Democratic majority? Republicans have become anti-immigrant. It [immigration] hasn’t been a priority for the Democrats, but it needs to be. A solid immigration policy is essential if we are to stay at the forefront in key sectors, particularly technology. But sadly, there is no appetite for comprehensive immigration reform. So I think concrete action on H-1B visas and green cards will not happen for some time yet.