Emmy Awards 2026: Spider-Noir wins five awards days after cancellation, Rob Reiner bags posthumous win

Speaking to the press backstage, supervising stunt coordinator Freddy Bouciegues addressed the unusual timing of the wins, coming days after the series was cancelled. When asked whether they hoped Prime Video would reverse its cancellation decision, Bouciegues joked, “Tell me who to call, I'll ask them.”

Spider-Noir was abruptly cancelled by Prime Video and MGM after its first season, despite receiving positive reviews and strong viewership. The news emerged this week. Just days later, on Sunday, the Nicolas Cage -starrer secured multiple wins at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The series, which debuted on the streamer in May, received 11 nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards, the most by any Prime Video show. On Sunday, it won awards for stunt coordination for comedy programming, sound editing for a one-hour comedy or drama series, title design, special visual effects in a single episode and cinematography for a series.

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 may still be a week away, but the award season has begun. Over the weekend, the Television Academy handed out early awards in technical and creative categories, a week before the main ceremony. Among the big winners was Prime Video 's Spider-Noir, the superhero show that was abruptly cancelled just days earlier.

The Spider-Noir character debuted in the animated Into the Spider-Verse film, where it was voiced by Nicholas Cage. The actor brought the character to live-action with its own show this year. Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is "forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero.”

Rob Reiner wins posthumously Nine months after his death, the late actor-director won the Outstanding Guest Actor Award in a Comedy Series for The Bear at the Emmys. The award was a posthumous honour for the legendary actor-filmmaker, who was killed alongside his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December last year. It is also the first posthumous Emmy for an on-camera performance since Raúl Juliá won for The Burning Season in 1995.

The win received a standing ovation from the audience. Presenter Wendi McLendon-Covey received the award on the late actor's behalf and said, “It’s appropriate to stand for this one. I know we all wish Rob could be here tonight.” This was Rob Reiner's first Emmy for acting in 48 years.