Shark possibly spotted in flooded Florida street - watch

"I noticed something moving in the water in the flooded street, so I began recording and realized it was a shark," Napoleon said. “I was in disbelief.”

Napoleon told Storyful that she was driving to pick up her daughter from school before the weather worsened when she noticed movement in the flooded street.

The first video, filmed by Franshara Napoleon and shared through Storyful, showed a shark-like fish splashing through the floodwater, with its fin visible above the surface as vehicles passed nearby.

Two separate videos recorded during the flooding showed what appeared to be a small shark navigating a busy intersection and a large tarpon swimming through a flooded park in Indian Harbor Beach, according to Fox Weather. The clips were shared by CBS News and New York Post as well.

A suspected shark was filmed swimming through a flooded street intersection in Fort Pierce, Florida , after heavy rain inundated parts of the state's eastern coast earlier this week. The unusual sighting was captured on Monday, November 2, as floodwaters submerged roads and allowed marine life to move into areas normally away from the water.

The animal's identity has not been independently confirmed by wildlife officials.

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Large tarpon spotted in flooded Florida park The suspected shark was not the only marine animal seen in an unusual location during the flooding.

About an hour north of Fort Pierce, a large tarpon was filmed swimming through Gleason Park in Indian Harbor Beach on Monday. The video, recorded by Alex Martinez and shared through Storyful, showed a group of tarpon moving through the flooded park as people stood in the water nearby.

One of the fish came within about two feet of Martinez, who said he was surprised by the sight.

"I grew up in the Satellite Beach and Indian Harbour Beach area and have never seen Gleason Park flood like that before. I've seen plenty of tarpon over the years, but watching a school of them swim across a flooded sidewalk, with one coming within two feet of me, was unreal!" Martinez told Storyful.

The footage showed the fish moving quickly through the submerged park, passing close to people who had gathered in the area.

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Heavy rain floods Florida's Atlantic coast The unusual wildlife sightings came as heavy rainfall and coastal flooding affected Florida's eastern coastline from Sunday through Tuesday.

According to FOX Weather, Indian Harbor Beach recorded more than 16 inches of rain during the three-day period, based on National Weather Service data. Fort Pierce received approximately 10 inches, while some parts of eastern Florida saw rainfall totals of up to two feet.

The intense rainfall left streets and public spaces underwater, creating temporary connections between waterways and surrounding areas.

The flooding also affected roadways across the Space Coast, with reports of closures and disruption in Brevard County.

The sightings highlighted the unusual encounters that can occur when floodwaters spread beyond their usual boundaries. While the suspected shark attracted attention, its species remains unverified. The tarpon sighting, meanwhile, offered another glimpse of marine life moving through Florida neighborhoods during the historic rainfall event.