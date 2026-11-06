Lauren Boebert's campaign reportedly probes ‘unusual voting patterns’ as Colorado Republican trails in US midterm elections

US Representative Lauren Boebert's reelection campaign is investigating what it described as “unusual voting patterns”. The Colorado Republican, on Thursday, trailed Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher in a closely contested congressional race following the November 3 midterm elections. Lauren Boebert's reelection campaign is investigating what it described as “unusual voting patterns”. (Bloomberg) With AP reporting that 97% of the votes have been counted at the time of writing, Boebert's campaign expects the contest to head for a recount. In a statement released Thursday night, November 5, Scott Gessler, an attorney for Boebert's campaign, said the team was monitoring the remaining ballots and examining voting patterns as the margin between the candidates continued to narrow. The statement was shared on X by Kyle Clark, news anchor at Denver's 9NEWS.

Deep Dive Why is Lauren Boebert's comeback against Eileen Laubacher considered difficult? What does Boebert's campaign mean by 'unusual voting patterns'? Will the Boebert-Laubacher race go to a recount?

“A significant number of votes remain outstanding in the race. We are fighting for every vote and will continue to ensure every legal vote is counted,” Gessler said in the reported statement. He reportedly said ballot returns since election night had consistently reduced Laubacher's lead, bringing the difference below one percentage point.