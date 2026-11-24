In a first, China's manned space program will have a foreign astronaut flying its Shenzhou-24 spacecraft. Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistani air force pilot, will become the first foreigner to blast off the spacecraft on Wednesday, signalling a deepening of ties between Pakistan and China. Pakistan's astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali greets journalists during a press conference in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in Jiuquan, China's northwest Gansu province. (AFP) more

“The friendship between China and Pakistan is as vast as outer space," Ali told reporters during a press conference, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Shenzhou-24 spacecraft will use a Long March-2F rocket and is scheduled for 8:18 am (0018 GMT) on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, reported Reuters.

According to Al Jazeera, 40-year-old Ali will fly as a payload specialist alongside Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi on his space mission to Tiangong space station, where he will be briefly staying before his return on the Shenzhou-23 manned spacecraft.

So far, 27 Chinese astronauts from 11 crews have visited the Tiangong space station and it will be for the first time that a foreign astronaut will be partaking in the country's manned space program.

“China and Pakistan are always strategic cooperative partners. The joint mission is yet another key outcome of bilateral cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun was quoted as saying.

Chinese crew member to stay for one year, Pak astronaut to return soon While Zeeshan Ali's stay at the Chinese space station will be brief, 40-year-old Chinese crew member Zhu Yangzhu will continue the remainder of his one-year stay, reported Al Jazeera.

For his remaining six-month rotation, Zhu will be accompanied by Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, who is making his first voyage to space. According to Reuters, Zhu will hold the record for the longest single stay in orbit by a Chinese astronaut by the time it is time for him to leave.

Zeeshan Ali will be staying at the space station for about one week to conduct experiments, Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) reportedly said.

"I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," Ali told a separate news conference held later to introduce the crew. "To every child who is watching while I'm in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams," he said.

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Islamabad sees Ali's space voyage as a significant step towards deepening relations with China.

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the mission as a "source of joy and pride for the entire nation". "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

China and Pakistan signed an agreement last year to select and train Pakistani astronauts and send some of them to Tiangong.