Sarvam AI CEO offers lifetime access to 70-year-old oral cancer survivor seeking affordable speech tools

An X post about character limits on Sarvam AI’s text-to-speech tool has prompted CEO Pratyush Kumar to offer lifetime access to a user with a speech impairment while promising to step up its broader accessibility efforts. Addressing the feedback publicly, Kumar claimed that cost constraints should never hinder disabled individuals from using AI to navigate daily routines. Sarvam AI CEO Pratyush Kumar. (X/@pratykumar)

In a tweet, a 70-year-old oral cancer survivor appealed to Sarvam AI for more accessible text-to-speech technology, describing it as essential for restoring independence to people with speech disabilities. Raghunath AS said that he lost his ability to speak after fighting oral cancer in 2015.

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“I have spent years communicating through written notes, often unread or unanswered. At cancer hospitals, I see countless patients struggling to express their suffering. Our pain is ours, but our voice has become someone else’s.”

He continued, “India has an estimated 1.99 million people with speech disabilities. For us, Text-to-Speech AI is not a convenience. It is our lost voice restored. A doctor may not read my 100-word note, but could listen to it in under a minute.”

He added that Sarvam AI’s current per-character pricing model makes regular use expensive for many. Raghunath urged the company to introduce an affordable, unlimited monthly subscription tailored for people with disabilities (Divyangjan).

“We are not asking for charity. We are asking for the dignity of speaking for ourselves.”

How did the CEO react? Kumar started his tweet by thanking Raghunath, adding, “It is at the heart of what we are attempting at @SarvamAI.”

He added, “We agree that you shouldn't have to count characters to be empowered by AI. We have credited your account with a lifetime access to our models.”

Further, he invited anyone using Sarvam for accessibility to write to the company, promising that the team will work directly with them. He also said that the company will eventually launch a formal program regarding the matter.