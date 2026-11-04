AI Is Redefining Job Readiness: Why higher education must shift to lifelong learning
Universities must prioritise AI literacy, adaptability, industry collaboration, lifelong learning to ensure graduates remain relevant in an evolving job market.
For decades, higher education worked on a relatively stable proposition; learn skill set, earn a degree and use those skills to build a career. Artificial intelligence is disrupting that proposition.
The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated between 2025 and 2030. At the same time, analytical thinking remains the most sought-after core skill, while resilience, flexibility, agility, creative thinking and technological literacy are gaining importance. This changes what “job-ready” should mean.
A student may graduate proficient in a particular software, analytical method or business process, only to find that AI has changed how that task is performed within a few years. The challenge, therefore, is not to predict every skill that employers will need tomorrow. It is to develop graduates who can keep acquiring the skills that tomorrow demands.
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AI Literacy
The OECD's 2026 research on skills in the AI age finds that AI is raising the skills bar, with employers increasingly seeking highly educated workers. Yet advanced AI expertise is required by fewer than 1% of workers; for most employees, the greater need is to use, analyse and interpret data, alongside problem-solving, creativity, innovation and managerial capabilities.
AI can automate some tasks, augment others and create entirely new responsibilities. For higher education, this means AI literacy should become interdisciplinary. All functions of Management (Finance, HR, Operations, Marketing etc.) are based on AI-enabled decision-making. It is not limited to one aspect of Management. Therefore, every management graduate must develop the ability to understand and apply AI-enabled decision-making within their respective domains. A marketing student should know how to evaluate AI-generated insights; a finance student should understand data-driven analysis and its limitations; and students across disciplines should be able to question, validate and responsibly use AI outputs.
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The next generation of managers, marketers, economists, lawyers, designers, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs and public-policy professionals will all encounter AI in their work.
A 2023 UNESCO report highlights the need for a human-centred approach to generative AI in education, with clear focus on ethical, safe and meaningful use. However, fewer than 10% of the schools and universities surveyed had formal guidelines for using generative AI. This shows that institutions are still catching up with the rapid pace of AI adoption. Universities now need to focus not just on bringing AI into classrooms, but also on training educators, updating assessment methods and creating clear guidelines for responsible AI use.
India Needs Graduates Who Can Adapt
According to 2025, ICEF India Skills Report around 55% of Indian graduates would be globally employable in 2025. For India, the question is therefore not whether every graduate should become an AI specialist. It is whether every graduate should become AI-capable and adaptable. AI is no more elective or selective. It is core of Higher Education.
This requires a fundamental redesign of higher education. Curricula must move beyond teaching tools towards developing the ability to apply knowledge to unfamiliar problems. Classrooms need more live projects, simulations, hackathons, industry problems and interdisciplinary learning. Assessments must increasingly test reasoning, judgement and application rather than the reproduction of information that AI can readily generate.
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From Curriculum Updates to Continuous Learning
Universities must also build continuous feedback loops with industry. If technology cycles are becoming shorter, curriculum cycles cannot remain slow and inflexible. Industry practitioners, alumni and employers should have a meaningful role in identifying emerging skills and shaping learning experiences.
Most importantly, the relationship between a university and its graduate cannot end at convocation. Institutions should increasingly become lifelong learning ecosystems, offering alumni opportunities to reskill and update their capabilities as industries evolve. Institutions should focus on “Alumni-Mix” programs where existing students can collaborate with ex-students.
The future graduate may need several rounds of learning across a career. Higher education therefore has to move from a degree-centric model to a lifelong capability model. Lifelong learning is an important parameter of NAAC and other accreditation bodies.
The New Definition of Being Job-Ready
In an economy where the shelf life of skills is shrinking, the most future-proof qualification may ultimately be the ability to keep acquiring new ones.
The real measure of higher education in the AI era cannot simply be how many graduates secure their first jobs. It must be how well those graduates remain relevant as the nature of work changes.
(This article is written by Dr TV Raman, Prof. Finance Dean – Administration & Online Education, Registrar BIMTECH)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More