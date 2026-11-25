Brandon Aiyuk appears to be moving quickly toward his next NFL opportunity after being released by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. The wide receiver is scheduled to meet with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to meet with the Washington Commanders. (X/@DylanMehl) more

During the summer, Aiyuk suggested on social media that he would join Washington “Tomorrow” if San Francisco let him go. A move to the Commanders would also see the wide receiver reunite with his close friend and former Arizona State teammate, quarterback Jayden Daniels, with whom he played in college.

49ers cut ties with Brandon Aiyuk The 49ers released Aiyuk on Monday after his two-game roster exemption, provided by the NFL, came to an end. Earlier this month, the wide receiver was restored to the active roster from the reserve/left squad list as he attempted to revive his NFL career after spending more than two years away from the field.

San Francisco had made it clear that Aiyuk was no longer part of its plans, but held off on releasing him until the team was required to add him to its 53-man roster.

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The 49ers are also pursuing reimbursement from the wide receiver, with the league informing Aiyuk that he owes the franchise approximately $13 million in bonuses received after signing his contract extension.

Teams unlikely to claim Aiyuk off waivers The 28-year-old will be placed on waivers, but teams are not expected to pursue him because claiming him would mean assuming the remaining value of his four-year, $120 million contract. If no team puts in a claim, he will become a free agent and can negotiate a fresh deal with any NFL franchise.

Injury derailed promising 49ers career Aiyuk's departure from San Francisco was far from smooth. The 49ers had previously voided over $26 million in his 2026 contract after he failed to attend meetings and take part in other team activities while recovering from a knee injury sustained seven games into the 2024 campaign.

The setback came after a standout 2023 season in which he recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

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Aiyuk finished the 2024 season with 25 receptions for 374 yards across seven appearances before a knee injury sidelined him. Since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2020, the 28-year-old has accumulated 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.

(With AP report inputs)