Tongue cancer: 5 lesser-known facts about the disease and its early warning signs everyone should know
Tongue cancer may cause a mouth ulcer lasting more than two weeks, red or white patches, a lump, pain, numbness, bleeding, or difficulty chewing or swallowing.
Tongue cancer has been associated with several risk factors, including tobacco use, frequent alcohol consumption, increasing age, certain strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), and a weakened immune system. However, these factors are not present in every case, and tongue cancer can occur in people of different ages and backgrounds, including those with no history of tobacco use. The early symptoms can be very mild and easily dismissed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, vice chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and OncoRobotic Surgeries, shared facts about tongue cancer.
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It is not only linked to tobacco
Dr Sharma highlighted that tobacco is still a major risk factor, but tongue cancer can occur in people who have never smoked or chewed tobacco at all. There have been reports of cases in younger people and indeed in women.
HPV is not always the main cause
HPV is linked to several cancers of the throat, though its role in cancers of the mobile or anterior part of the tongue is much smaller.
It can develop in a difficult-to-see area
“Tongue cancer can start on the side of the tongue where the changes are very easily missed,” highlighted Dr Sharma.
It may spread to the neck without obvious symptoms
Cancer cells can occasionally get to the lymph nodes in the neck prior to the patient even realising there's a lump. That's why the neck can be looked at and assessed even if the tongue tumour is quite small.
Some tumours can be removed through the mouth
“Advances in surgery have meant that in certain circumstances it is now possible to treat tumours that are quite difficult to reach without having to open the lip or split the jaw. Transoral robotic surgery (TORS) is one example of this,” said Dr Sharma.
Signs and symptoms
According to Dr Sharma, symptoms to look out for are a mouth ulcer that doesn't heal in two weeks, a new red or white patch on the tongue or inside the mouth, or a new lump or thickening on the tongue. Some people may have ongoing pain, numbness or unexplained bleeding; others may have difficulty chewing or swallowing. If any of these changes are persistent, then it's worth seeking medical attention.
Prevention tips
1. Avoid tobacco: Stay clear of smoking, chewing tobacco, paan and areca nuts.
2. Limit alcohol: Reducing your alcohol intake will help to reduce your risk.
3. Maintain good oral hygiene: Brush regularly, keep the mouth clean and get persistent dental problems or irritation checked.
4. Check the mouth: Look for unusual ulcers, red or white patches, lumps or other changes, especially along the sides of the tongue.
5. Don't ignore ulcers: If you have a mouth ulcer that's been going on for more than two weeks then you should seek medical advice.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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