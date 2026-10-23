Hubballi , A 38-year-old woman died after a sharp kite string allegedly got entangled around her neck and slit her throat while she was riding a two-wheeler in Hubballi city, police said on Friday. Woman dies after kite string slits throat in Karnataka's Hubballi

The deceased was identified as Vidya Manjunath Gowdar, a resident of Bharat Nagar in Old Hubballi. She was working as a laboratory technician at a hospital, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday near Shivashankar Colony on Karwar Road, within the limits of Old Hubballi police station, when she was on her way to work, police said.

According to police, the kite string allegedly got entangled around her neck, causing her to lose control of the two-wheeler and fall on the road. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao said teams had been formed at all police stations to identify and seize banned Chinese manja being sold in the city.

Criminal cases would be registered against those selling the hazardous string, while action would also be taken against those found using it, irrespective of whether they were students or adults, he said.

In the case of minors, action would also be initiated against their parents for allegedly endangering public life, the commissioner said.

The police had earlier conducted social media awareness campaigns urging people not to use Chinese manja and to opt for regular kite string instead, he said.

Appealing to people to report instances of people using the hazardous string through the police's social media handles, Gulabrao said teams would respond immediately and seize the material.

"Your fun should not take the life of others. Celebrate responsibly," he said.

Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital where the victim was employed demanded stringent punishment for those responsible and urged the authorities to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.