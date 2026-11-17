Your mood may feel circumstantial; it is a consequence of what is happening around you. You may feel irritated because of your siblings, forgetful because of too much work, or fatigued, but chalk it up to a hectic schedule. But these symptoms may sometimes point to an underlying health issue, such as anaemia.

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Women, in particular, are vulnerable to anaemia. Dr Rashmi Ardey, director programme (health) at Smile Foundation, weighed in on how the condition can influence concentration and mood, and why timely diagnosis and treatment matter.

Describing the extent of anaemia among women, she presented a picture: “In India, anaemia is a major public health concern. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019–21), 57% of women aged 15–49 years and 59.1% of adolescent girls aged 15–19 years were anaemic, highlighting the importance of early detection and appropriate treatment.”

It is alarming, as the figures suggest that more than half of women in the surveyed age group, including adolescent girls, were anaemic.

Why does anaemia happen? Let's understand why anaemia happens. Haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, plays a key role. Dr Ardey explained, "Anaemia occurs when haemoglobin levels in the blood fall below normal, reducing its capacity to carry oxygen to the body's organs and tissues.”