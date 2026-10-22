Are you eating enough but still missing vital nutrients? Doctor alarms about micronutrient gaps hiding in India’s diet

These figures highlight an important distinction: eating enough and being adequately nourished are not always the same thing. For decades, India’s nutrition agenda has rightly focused on food security, calorie sufficiency, and preventing undernutrition. These priorities remain critical. Another challenge is micronutrient inadequacy, which can occur even in people who consume enough calories or appear to have a healthy diet.

"India continues to face a substantial burden of anemia and micronutrient deficiencies. The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) reported anemia among 57.2% of non-pregnant women aged 15–49 years and 52.2% of pregnant women in India. The Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) also identified important micronutrient gaps among adolescents, including vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiency, with iron deficiency being common in this age group," Dr Sonali Gokhalay, Head, Medical Affairs & Product Research, P&G Health India, tells Health Shots .

Many people assume that eating three meals a day, maintaining a healthy body weight, and following a reasonably balanced diet automatically meets their nutritional needs. However, adequate food intake does not always translate into adequate vitamin and mineral intake or absorption.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Micronutrients function through interconnected biological pathways. Although each nutrient has distinct roles, good health depends on consuming and utilizing a range of nutrients in appropriate amounts.

Micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals required in small amounts, support normal growth, metabolism, immune function, blood formation, neuromuscular health, and tissue repair. Deficiencies may not always cause immediate or specific symptoms. Instead, they may gradually cause fatigue, reduced work capacity, poor concentration, recurrent illness, or impaired physical performance, symptoms that can easily be attributed to stress, inadequate sleep, or a demanding lifestyle.

Vitamin B12 supports DNA synthesis, red blood cell formation, and normal neurological function. Low vitamin B12 status may result from inadequate dietary intake, impaired absorption, or certain gastrointestinal and medical conditions. Because naturally occurring vitamin B12 is found predominantly in animal-source foods, people following strict vegetarian or vegan dietary patterns may need to pay particular attention to reliable dietary sources, fortified foods, or supplementation under professional guidance.

Iron is required for hemoglobin formation and oxygen transport. Insufficient iron availability can impair red blood cell production and contribute to iron-deficiency anemia, causing tiredness, reduced exercise tolerance, and impaired cognitive and work performance. However, anemia has multiple causes, including iron, folate, and vitamin B12 deficiencies; infections; inflammation; inherited blood disorders; and other medical conditions. Therefore, anemia should be appropriately evaluated rather than assumed to be due to iron deficiency alone.

Vitamin D supports calcium and phosphorus metabolism, supporting bone and muscle health, and immune function. Despite plentiful sunshine in many parts of India, low vitamin D status remains common. Factors such as limited sun exposure, clothing practices, indoor lifestyles, skin pigmentation, air pollution, obesity, aging, and dietary patterns can influence vitamin D synthesis and status. Individualize testing and treatment decisions, particularly for people at higher risk or those with symptoms and clinical indications.

The objective is not to identify a single “most important” vitamin or mineral. Human nutrition depends on adequate intake across a broad range of nutrients, including macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Individual requirements vary by age, sex, physiological stage, dietary pattern, health status, and medication use. Pregnancy, adolescence, older age, restrictive diets, chronic illnesses, and conditions that affect gastrointestinal absorption can all change nutritional needs.

From awareness to appropriate action A diverse, balanced diet remains the cornerstone of good nutrition. A practical dietary pattern should include a variety of cereals and millets, pulses and legumes, vegetables and fruits, nuts and seeds, dairy or suitable alternatives, and, where culturally and personally acceptable, eggs, fish, meat, or other animal-source foods.

However, diet alone may not always meet every individual’s needs. Food affordability and availability, dietary restrictions, poor appetite, food preferences, increased physiological requirements, absorption disorders, chronic disease, or medication use may affect nutrient intake. In some circumstances, food fortification and appropriately indicated supplementation can help address gaps. Still, these should complement, not replace, a healthy dietary pattern.