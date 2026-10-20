Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's singhada and lauki paratha is the perfect recipe to add more nutrients to the traditional breakfast classic

In an Instagram video shared on October 19, the chef describes the dish as, “Singhada Lauki Paratha – soft, wholesome and full of flavour. A simple combination of singhada flour and lauki, seasoned with green chillies and fresh coriander, making for a delicious festive meal.”

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his wholesome recipe for singhada and lauki paratha, a delicious option for a hearty meal. Made with water chestnut flour, bottle gourd, fresh coriander and aromatic spices, these soft, flavourful parathas are easy to prepare and pair perfectly with a bowl of yoghurt.

Whether you're planning a festive spread or looking for something wholesome to start your day, giving everyday meals a nutritious twist is always a good idea. Swapping regular flour for singhada (water chestnut) flour offers a gluten-free alternative, while lauki and carrots add fibre and a boost of nutrients. This recipe puts a wholesome spin on the traditional carb-heavy breakfast favourite, without compromising on flavour.

Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients 1½ cups water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)

150 g bottle gourd (lauki), peeled and grated

1 medium carrot, peeled and grated

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp ginger-green chilli paste

2 to 3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Rock salt (sendha namak), to taste

¾ cup water, or as needed to knead the dough

Ghee, for greasing and cooking

Yogurt, for serving Method 1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated carrot and bottle gourd. Add cumin seeds, red chilli powder, rock salt, ginger-green chilli paste and chopped coriander. Mix well to distribute the spices evenly.

2. Add the water chestnut flour and mix until it is well incorporated with the vegetables. Gradually pour in ¾ cup water, mixing as you go, and knead into a soft dough.

3. Take a piece of banana leaf and grease it lightly with ghee. Place a portion of the dough on the leaf and gently spread it into a round, even paratha. Keep the thickness uniform so it cooks evenly.

4. Heat a tawa over medium heat. Carefully transfer the prepared paratha onto the hot tawa, keeping the banana leaf side up. Cook for three to four minutes, or until the underside is lightly golden and begins to firm up.

5. Gently flip the paratha and cook for another two to three minutes. Remove the banana leaf, if using, and brush the paratha with ghee. Increase the heat slightly and cook for another 30 seconds on each side, until golden and cooked through.

6. Repeat with the remaining dough. Serve the singhada lauki parathas hot with a bowl of fresh yoghurt.

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