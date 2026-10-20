Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's singhada and lauki paratha is the perfect recipe to add more nutrients to the traditional breakfast classic
Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe offers a wholesome and nutritious twist on the classic carb-heavy paratha. Singhada lauki paratha is gluten-free and loaded with fibre.
Whether you're planning a festive spread or looking for something wholesome to start your day, giving everyday meals a nutritious twist is always a good idea. Swapping regular flour for singhada (water chestnut) flour offers a gluten-free alternative, while lauki and carrots add fibre and a boost of nutrients. This recipe puts a wholesome spin on the traditional carb-heavy breakfast favourite, without compromising on flavour.
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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his wholesome recipe for singhada and lauki paratha, a delicious option for a hearty meal. Made with water chestnut flour, bottle gourd, fresh coriander and aromatic spices, these soft, flavourful parathas are easy to prepare and pair perfectly with a bowl of yoghurt.
In an Instagram video shared on October 19, the chef describes the dish as, “Singhada Lauki Paratha – soft, wholesome and full of flavour. A simple combination of singhada flour and lauki, seasoned with green chillies and fresh coriander, making for a delicious festive meal.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1½ cups water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)
- 150 g bottle gourd (lauki), peeled and grated
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and grated
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- 1½ tsp ginger-green chilli paste
- 2 to 3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
- Rock salt (sendha namak), to taste
- ¾ cup water, or as needed to knead the dough
- Ghee, for greasing and cooking
- Yogurt, for serving
Method
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated carrot and bottle gourd. Add cumin seeds, red chilli powder, rock salt, ginger-green chilli paste and chopped coriander. Mix well to distribute the spices evenly.
2. Add the water chestnut flour and mix until it is well incorporated with the vegetables. Gradually pour in ¾ cup water, mixing as you go, and knead into a soft dough.
3. Take a piece of banana leaf and grease it lightly with ghee. Place a portion of the dough on the leaf and gently spread it into a round, even paratha. Keep the thickness uniform so it cooks evenly.
4. Heat a tawa over medium heat. Carefully transfer the prepared paratha onto the hot tawa, keeping the banana leaf side up. Cook for three to four minutes, or until the underside is lightly golden and begins to firm up.
5. Gently flip the paratha and cook for another two to three minutes. Remove the banana leaf, if using, and brush the paratha with ghee. Increase the heat slightly and cook for another 30 seconds on each side, until golden and cooked through.
6. Repeat with the remaining dough. Serve the singhada lauki parathas hot with a bowl of fresh yoghurt.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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