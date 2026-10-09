Planning your meals for Navratri? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's vrat-friendly samo pulao recipe made with barnyard millet and veggies
Spice up your Navratri with Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, fasting-friendly recipe, made with barnyard millets, seasonal veggies, and crunchy cashew nuts.
Navratri fasting is all about finding the right balance between traditional vrat-friendly foods and meals that are wholesome, satisfying and full of flavour. If you’re looking to switch up your fasting menu beyond the usual sabudana khichdi and kuttu puris, we’ve found a delicious recipe worth trying.
Also Read | Spice up your weeknight dinner: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for matar paneer at home for a wholesome meal
Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for samo pulao, a wholesome, flavour-packed one-pot meal that makes for a delicious addition to your Navratri fasting menu. In an Instagram video shared on October 8, the chef describes the dish as, “Today’s chapter is Samo Pulao - a wholesome, flavour-packed meal made with barnyard millet, seasonal vegetables, crunchy cashews and fresh coriander. Simple ingredients, easy steps and a delicious bowl of comfort. Here’s how to make it.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1½ cups barnyard millet (samo), washed and drained
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1-inch piece of ginger, finely chopped
- 2 to 3 green chillies, slit
- 4 to 5 cashew nuts, halved
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1 medium carrot, diced
- 100 g pumpkin, diced
- 100 g yam, diced
- ½ cup blanched green peas
- Rock salt, to taste
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
- 1 sprig fresh coriander, for garnish
Method
- Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Stir in the chopped ginger and slit green chillies, sautéing for about a minute until fragrant.
- Add the halved cashews and sauté briefly until lightly golden. Add the diced tomato, carrot, pumpkin, yam and blanched green peas. Mix well and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to soften.
- Add the washed barnyard millet and stir to coat the grains with the spices and ghee. Pour in three cups of water, season with rock salt and bring the mixture to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the kadai and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the millet is cooked and the water has been absorbed. Check that the vegetables are tender and the millet is soft.
- Switch off the heat and stir in the chopped fresh coriander. Garnish with a sprig of coriander and serve hot for a wholesome, flavour-packed meal.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.