Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives Jaipur’s crispy doodh jalebi and Gujarat’s favourite fafda a delicious twist with bruschetta; see recipe
Go beyond traditional mithai as Chef Sanjeev Kapoor celebrates Jaipur’s syrupy Doodh Jalebi and gives Gujarat’s beloved fafda a bruschetta makeover.
Dussehra is all about festive cheer, cherished traditions and, of course, delicious food. However, if you’re looking to move beyond the usual laddoos and barfis this festive season, India’s rich culinary heritage offers plenty of inspiration. With every region boasting its own distinctive flavours and specialities, there is no shortage of dishes to explore.
Bringing together sweet indulgence and savoury innovation, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, in his Instagram post dated October 20, highlights the timeless appeal of Jaipur’s Doodh Jalebi alongside a contemporary take on Gujarat’s much-loved fafda in the form of Fafda Bruschetta.
Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe: Learn how to make this classic Indian sweet at home with just 3 ingredients
Let’s take a look at the recipe:
Fafda Bruschetta Recipe
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: Nil
Serves: 3–4
Ingredients:
- 200 g ready-made fafda
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- ½ small onion, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder (jeera powder)
- 1 tsp lemon juice, or to taste
- 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
Method:
1. In a bowl, combine the chopped tomato, onion, fresh coriander, pomegranate seeds and green chilli.
2. Add the roasted cumin powder and lemon juice. Mix well.
3. Arrange the fafda pieces on a serving platter.
4. Spoon the prepared mixture over each piece of fafda.
5. Serve immediately to retain the crisp texture of the fafda.
Tips for the perfect festive snack
- Serve immediately: Add the topping just before serving to prevent the fafda from becoming soggy.
- Adjust the spice: Vary the green chilli and lemon juice to suit your taste.
- Add a festive finish: Garnish with extra pomegranate seeds and coriander for a burst of colour.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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