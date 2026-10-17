Chef Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe: Learn how to make this classic Indian sweet at home with just 3 ingredients
Chef Kunal Kapur shares an easy kaju katli recipe that you can try at home. Made with just three ingredients, this classic Indian sweet is a must-try.
Kaju katli is one of the most loved Indian sweets, often enjoyed during festivals, family gatherings and special occasions. Made with cashew nuts and sugar, this traditional mithai is known for its smooth texture, delicate sweetness and signature diamond shape. While it is widely available in sweet shops, making it at home can be a rewarding experience.
Chef Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe uses just three basic ingredients: cashew nuts, sugar and water. The key to getting the texture right lies in preparing a fine cashew powder and cooking it with sugar syrup to the correct consistency. Here’s how you can make this classic sweet at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home )
Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe
Ingredients:
- 500 g cashew nuts
- 400 g sugar
- 200 ml water
Method:
Step 1: Prepare the cashew powder
Add the cashew nuts to a mixer and grind them into a fine powder. Sieve the powder to remove any coarse pieces, then grind those pieces again until the mixture is smooth. Remove any visible pieces of cashew skin before grinding.
Step 2: Prepare the sugar syrup
In a separate pan, combine the sugar and water. Cook the mixture until it reaches a one-string consistency. This means the syrup forms a thin, single thread when a small amount is carefully tested between the fingers after cooling sufficiently.
Step 3: Add the cashew powder
Reduce the heat to low and add the powdered cashews to the sugar syrup. Mix thoroughly and cook for approximately one minute, ensuring that the mixture does not stick to the bottom of the pan.
Step 4: Cool the mixture
Remove the pan from the heat and allow the cashew mixture to cool completely, or until it is cool enough to handle safely.
Step 5: Roll and cut
Place the mixture on a clean surface and roll it out with a rolling pin to your preferred thickness. Cut it into diamond-shaped pieces to achieve the traditional kaju katli look.
Step 6: Serve
Your homemade kaju katli is ready to serve. Arrange the pieces on a plate and enjoy this classic Indian sweet with family and friends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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