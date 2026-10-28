Vitamin C vs niacinamide: Which is better for glowing, even-looking skin? A dermatologist weighs in

Vitamin C vs niacinamide: What to choose (AI Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Niacinamide vs vitamin C is not really about choosing the “better” skincare ingredient. Both offer different benefits, and the right choice depends on what your skin needs. While niacinamide is known for supporting the skin barrier and regulating oil production, vitamin C is valued for its antioxidant and brightening properties.

According to Dr Ritika Shanmugam, Founder and Chief Dermatologist, Director of Dr Ritika Shanmugam Skin Hair Aesthetics, “Both these ingredients can help improve skin health over time, but the choice largely depends on your skin type and concern.”

What does niacinamide do for your skin? Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, supports the skin barrier and helps regulate oil production. Dr Shanmugam explains that it works by inhibiting melanin transfer and can help reduce the appearance of pores, acne and redness while calming inflammation.

Because of its barrier-supporting properties, niacinamide can be a useful option for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It can also be used during the day or at night.