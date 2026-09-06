If hiding dark circles seems like a task, then I recommend trying these 6 concealers

Concealers to hide under eyes (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Concealers have lately become my best friend. My sleep-deprived routine, hectic work schedule, endless screen time, UV rays, ageing, and skin thinning have all accumulated to give me puffy and baggy under-eyes. And while I am still trying my best to improve my lifestyle, I am temporarily hiding them with concealer. A concealer should not feel heavy or settle into every fine line under the eyes. Instead, it should offer enough coverage to brighten and even out the appearance of dark circles while still looking natural and comfortable. Depending on your preference, you may want a lightweight formula for everyday makeup, a hydrating concealer for dry under-eyes or a full-coverage option for those days when your dark circles need a little extra help. With the right formula, shade and application technique, concealer can instantly make your eyes look brighter, fresher and more awake. From creamy formulas that blend seamlessly into the skin to high-coverage picks that help camouflage stubborn pigmentation, there are plenty of options worth adding to your makeup kit. After trying several of them, I have selected 6 of the top concealers that have worked wonders on my dark circles. How to pick the right concealer Choosing the right concealer is not just about finding your skin shade. The finish, coverage, undertone and formula all matter. Here’s what to consider before adding one to your makeup bag: Identify what you want to conceal

For dark circles, look for a concealer with good coverage and a brightening effect. For blemishes and pigmentation, choose a formula that matches your skin tone closely. Choose the right shade

For covering spots, pick a shade that closely matches your foundation or natural skin tone. For under-eye brightening, choose a concealer one shade lighter than your complexion. Consider your undertone

Your undertone can be warm, cool or neutral. A concealer with a compatible undertone will blend more naturally and prevent your makeup from looking grey or orange. Pick the right coverage

Light coverage: Best for everyday, no-makeup makeup looks.

Medium coverage: Ideal for dark circles and mild pigmentation

Full coverage: Great for blemishes, prominent pigmentation and occasion makeup Match the formula to your skin type

Dry skin generally benefits from creamy, hydrating formulas, while oily skin may prefer lightweight, long-wearing or matte formulas. If you have combination skin, a buildable formula offers more flexibility. 6 concealers worth trying

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer is a multi-tasking makeup essential designed to conceal dark circles, blemishes and signs of fatigue while giving the under-eye area a smoother, more refreshed look. Its lightweight formula blends easily without feeling heavy or cakey, making it suitable for everyday makeup. The built-in applicator makes application quick and convenient. Use it alone for a natural finish or pair it with foundation for a more polished base. It is a handy pick for effortless, bright-looking under-eyes.

2 . Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight Concealer With Full Coverage |Easily Blendable Concealer For Face Makeup With Matte Finish | Shade- Warm Honey, 6g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Swiss Beauty Liquid Lightweight Concealer is an easy-to-use makeup essential for creating an even-looking complexion without a heavy, layered feel. Its liquid texture blends smoothly into the skin and can be used to conceal dark circles, blemishes, pigmentation and minor imperfections. The buildable coverage makes it suitable for both everyday and occasion makeup. Dab it under the eyes, around the nose or over spots and blend with a sponge, brush or fingertips. Its lightweight finish makes it a versatile addition to your everyday makeup routine.

Lakme Powerplay Priming Concealer combines the coverage of a concealer with the smoothing effect of a primer, making it a convenient choice for creating a polished makeup base. Its creamy texture helps conceal dark circles, blemishes and uneven-looking areas while blending seamlessly into the skin. The formula can be layered where additional coverage is needed without making your base look overly heavy. Apply it under the eyes or on targeted areas before blending. It works well for everyday makeup as well as more defined, occasion-ready looks.

House Of Makeup Peach Colour Corrector is a handy complexion-perfecting essential designed to neutralise the appearance of dark circles, pigmentation and other areas of uneven tone. The peach shade works particularly well for counteracting bluish or purple undertones, helping create a more even canvas before concealer and foundation. Its targeted application makes it easy to use only where correction is needed. Apply a small amount to pigmented areas, blend gently and follow with your concealer. It is especially useful when you want a smoother, brighter-looking makeup base.

L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal is a popular makeup staple for concealing imperfections and creating a more even-looking complexion. Its creamy texture blends easily and offers buildable coverage, making it suitable for dark circles, blemishes, redness and pigmentation. The concealer can also be used for highlighting and subtle contouring, depending on the shade. Its convenient applicator allows precise application to targeted areas. Blend with a makeup sponge, brush or fingertips for a seamless finish. Whether you prefer natural everyday makeup or a more defined base, this concealer is versatile.

FAQ for concealers Should I apply concealer before or after foundation? For most makeup looks, apply foundation first and then use concealer only where additional coverage is needed. However, colour corrector should generally be applied before foundation or concealer. How do I choose the right concealer shade? For blemishes and pigmentation, choose a shade close to your skin tone. For brightening the under-eye area, you can opt for a concealer slightly lighter than your complexion. What is a peach colour corrector used for? A peach colour corrector helps neutralise blue, purple or grey-looking discolouration, making it particularly useful for dark circles and pigmentation. How can I prevent concealer from looking cakey? Start with a small amount, moisturise the skin beforehand and blend well. Avoid applying too many layers, especially under the eyes. Can concealer be used without foundation? Absolutely. Apply concealer only to areas that need coverage and blend the edges into your skin for a natural-looking, minimal makeup finish.