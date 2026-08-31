Oily skin issues? Here are 7 primers that you can trust for your oily skin

Try these primers for oily skin (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility For all those who have oily skin, we know your struggle. Your makeup looks all intact until you leave home and after the first few hours, you start seeing shiny T-zones and sweat sprinkles on your chin and forehead. Foundation may start slipping, pores can appear more prominent, and your carefully blended makeup can lose its fresh finish. And that is where you need a right primer so your makeup stays in place throughout the day.

Why should you use a primer for oily skin? A primer acts as a bridge between your skincare and makeup. For oily skin, its biggest advantage is helping create a more balanced canvas without making the skin feel excessively greasy.

A good oil-control primer can help:

Reduce the appearance of excess shine

Create a smoother-looking makeup base

Blur the appearance of enlarged pores

Help foundation apply more evenly

Improve the longevity of your makeup

Prevent makeup from breaking down quickly in oily areas That said, a primer should not be viewed as a replacement for skincare. Your skin still needs adequate hydration and sun protection before makeup.

Should you apply primer all over your face? Not necessarily. If only your T-zone gets oily, you don't need to cover your entire face with a mattifying primer.

Try targeted priming instead. Apply a mattifying primer to your forehead, nose and chin, while using a more hydrating or lightweight base on drier areas.

This approach can be particularly useful if you have combination skin.

Common primer mistakes to avoid Using the right primer is only half the job. Avoid these common mistakes:

Using too much: More product doesn't necessarily mean better oil control. Excess primer can cause makeup to pill or slide.

Skipping moisturiser: Oily skin still needs hydration.

Applying foundation immediately: Give your primer a little time to settle before layering makeup.

Using a mattifying primer everywhere: If you have combination skin, applying a strong oil-control primer to dry areas can make your makeup look cakey.

Mixing incompatible formulas: If your primer and foundation don't work well together, you may notice pilling or separation. Experiment with formulas that layer comfortably together.