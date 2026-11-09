Ghosting in dating: Psychologist unpacks the silence and its impact on future relationships

As you text each other, perhaps seeing where things go after matching on a dating app or connecting through a mutual friend, you feel a vibe and start making plans together. Then, suddenly, out of the blue, there is a radio silence on the other end. You are left wondering what went wrong, perhaps even blaming yourself or questioning whether you said something wrong.

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An honest conversation about why things are not working out can offer some reassurance. But when that conversation never happens, you may feel unsettled. Before you internalise it, let's understand the psychology of ghosting.

Aashka Mistry, clinical psychologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, revealed why some people leave and cut off contact without offering an explanation or saying goodbye.

Why do people choose silence? Ghosting is not just a communication problem; it can also have psychological roots. Expressing how you feel, admitting that you have lost interest or telling someone that a relationship is not working can be uncomfortable. The expert described that these conversations require vulnerability, which some people may prefer to avoid.

“Sometimes avoiding that discomfort seems easier than facing it,” she said.

It requires emotional maturity and accountability, as being honest is not always easy. This is why the psychologist believed some people choose to leave and disappear instead. They may feel vulnerable about how the other person might react when they express their feelings, so they avoid having to deal with that response.