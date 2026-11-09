Gynaecologist explains importance of dental care during pregnancy, shares easy checklist
Pregnancy can affect one's dental health, and vice versa, explains Dr Pallavi Vasal, as she highlights easy steps to keep the mother and unborn baby healthy.
Pregnancy is a time when every aspect of a woman’s health receives attention, from nutrition and supplements to regular scans and medical check-ups. Yet, one important aspect often gets overlooked: oral health.
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“Healthy teeth and gums are not merely about a beautiful smile; they are an essential part of a healthy pregnancy,” Dr Pallavi Vasal, clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle.
Why does pregnancy affect oral health?
The gynaecologist explained that pregnancy brings significant hormonal changes, particularly increased levels of oestrogen and progesterone, which can make gums more sensitive to plaque and inflammation. As a result, many women experience pregnancy gingivitis, characterised by swollen, tender or bleeding gums.
“Morning sickness can add to the problem,” she stated. “Repeated exposure to stomach acid may erode tooth enamel, increasing sensitivity and the risk of cavities. Frequent snacking, sugar cravings and changes in oral hygiene routines can further contribute to dental problems.”
Can poor oral health affect pregnancy?
Oral health is closely connected to overall health, shared Dr Vasal. Gum disease, particularly periodontitis, has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth and low birth weight.
“Although research has not established a direct cause-and-effect relationship, the association highlights why oral health should not be ignored during pregnancy,” she noted.
“There is another important consideration: a mother’s oral health can influence her baby’s future dental health. Harmful cavity-causing bacteria can be transmitted from mother to child through everyday practices such as sharing spoons or kissing on the mouth,” added the gynaecologist.
Is dental treatment safe during pregnancy?
One of the most common misconceptions is that dental treatment should be avoided until delivery. The gynaecologist stressed that this is not the case.
“Preventive, diagnostic and necessary dental procedures, including dental X-rays when indicated and local anaesthesia, are generally safe during pregnancy,” she stated. “Delaying treatment can sometimes make a minor dental problem more complicated.”
Simple steps for a healthier smile
There are simple ways in which expecting women can ensure good oral health. The ones highlighted by Dr Vasal include:
- Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste.
- Floss or clean between teeth every day.
- Limit frequent sugary snacks and drinks.
- Rinse your mouth with water after vomiting; avoid brushing immediately afterwards.
- Schedule regular dental check-ups and inform your dentist about your pregnancy.
- Seek timely advice for bleeding gums, toothache or swelling.
“Pregnancy care should never stop at the womb. A mother’s well-being is interconnected, and oral health deserves the same attention as nutrition, blood pressure and blood sugar,” stated the gynaecologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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