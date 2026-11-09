Gynaecologist explains importance of dental care during pregnancy, shares easy checklist

Pregnancy is a time when every aspect of a woman’s health receives attention, from nutrition and supplements to regular scans and medical check-ups. Yet, one important aspect often gets overlooked: oral health.

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“Healthy teeth and gums are not merely about a beautiful smile; they are an essential part of a healthy pregnancy,” Dr Pallavi Vasal, clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle.

Why does pregnancy affect oral health? The gynaecologist explained that pregnancy brings significant hormonal changes, particularly increased levels of oestrogen and progesterone, which can make gums more sensitive to plaque and inflammation. As a result, many women experience pregnancy gingivitis, characterised by swollen, tender or bleeding gums.

“Morning sickness can add to the problem,” she stated. “Repeated exposure to stomach acid may erode tooth enamel, increasing sensitivity and the risk of cavities. Frequent snacking, sugar cravings and changes in oral hygiene routines can further contribute to dental problems.”