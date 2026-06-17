Do you know how to detect and reduce inflammation at home? Raipur oncologist shares cheatsheet

While there are many tests which claim to detect inflammation that are available in the market, they are not very reliable and often raise false alarms, shared Dr Sharma. He listed five ways in which the condition can be easily detected at home.

Over time, it weakens the body from the inside and can cause many disorders, including heart diseases, diabetes, fatty liver disease, and cancer. Thus, the detection and reduction of inflammation becomes extremely important.

Taking to Instagram on June 15, Dr Sharma explained that the danger that the body faces is from chronic inflammation, which is when the immune system responds and remains active even when there is no real threat.

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Inflammation is not always harmful. In some cases, such as when there is a pimple on the skin, the bacteria attacking the body trigger the response of the immune system. The slight pain, redness and swelling that takes place is acute inflammation, which helps us stay healthy, shared Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience.

1. Waist circumference The presence of visceral fat around the stomach is the easiest way to know whether a person has inflammation. To find out, Dr Sharma suggested measuring the circumference of the waist above the navel. For men, it should be less than 90 cm. For women, it should be less than 80cm.

2. Height to waist ratio If a person’s height is 160cm and the circumference of their waist is 80cm, then the ratio between them is two. For healthy individuals, the ratio is always two or higher, never lower. This holds true for both men and women.

3. Bleeding gums Bleeding from the gums signals some form of infection in the area. The bacteria present in the region can enter the blood vessels and reach other parts of the body, thereby triggering inflammation.

4. Snoring Excessive snoring is often taken in jest. However, it can also be a sign of inflammation.

5. Brain fog Persistent confusion, irritability, etc, are referred to as brain fog in general. It can be a sign of inflammation, according to Dr Sharma.

How to reduce inflammation Inflammation can be controlled and reduced by focusing on the following four things, according to Dr Sharma.

1. Physical activity Going outside and moving is a great way to reduce inflammation. Even moving indoors helps when going out is not an option. “It is important to keep the body active,” shared the oncologist. “Get up every half an hour and move a bit. Our muscles release a lot of factors which lowers inflammation.”

2. Natural detox Dr Sharma noted that he was not referring to the detox teas and supplements that wellness brands often sell. “The body has two great detox agents - the liver and the kidneys,” he noted. “And these two have their own detox agents, fibre and water. With adequate hydration, our kidneys will keep detoxifying the body. Fibre is the best food for gut bacteria, which also aid the process.”

3. Use of Indian spices Spices used in Indian cuisines, such as haldi, methi, coriander, onion and garlic, are loaded with antioxidants. The regular Indian foods drive away the necessity of taking supplements such as turmeric capsules to stay healthy.

4. Sleep and stress-free life Getting quality sleep and having low stress levels are crucial for reducing inflammation. “An increase in cortisol levels and a decrease in melatonin trigger inflammatory markers and worsen health,” said Dr Sharma. “Sleep for seven to eight hours, and for a stress-free life, meditate, or do yoga, pranayam, whatever you like, for 10 minutes in the morning and evening, every day.”

Seven-step guide to reduce inflammation Measure the waist and track the change Brisk walk for 20 minutes daily (the breath should be strained, but one should be able to talk throughout) Fix sleep time and stop using mobile and other electronics one hour before Fill 50 percent of the meal plate with fruits and vegetables (fibre) Add 10g more protein to breakfast, lunch, and dinner Body weight exercise for 15 mins daily (squats, push-ups, anything that can be done at home) Take care of dental health - brushing, flossing, regular check-up What causes inflammation? There are many causative factors for inflammation. Some of them, as shared by Dr Sharma, are listed as follows.

1. Obesity and visceral fat While being overweight or obese is a serious problem in the Western world, visceral fat is the more pressing threat in the Indian population. This condition, known as thin outside, fat inside, is when fat gets stored around the organs at the waist.

This fat does not act as a storehouse of energy. Instead, it behaves like an organ that continuously messes up the hormone and immune system.

2. Ultra-processed and high-carb foods Ultra-processed and high-carb foods are fodder for inflammation. These foods are usually loaded with starch and sugar, which leads to a rapid sugar spike and then a crash within the body.

When the sugar spikes in the blood, it triggers the release of more insulin. However, when sugar levels crash, the level of insulin does not go down along with it. The high level of insulin causes intense hunger, and the cycle repeats itself.

3. Tobacco, alcohol, and pollution All three are capable of causing inflammation on their own and are best avoided.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.