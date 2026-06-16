How to detect cancer early? Oncologist shares subtle symptoms that often go unnoticed

There have been significant advancements in cancer treatment over the years. However, the early detection of the disease remains as important as ever. Early symptoms of cancer are often subtle enough to go unnoticed. (Pexel)

According to Dr Pushpinder Gulia, director of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, the most treatable window for almost every major illness, like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune conditions, is also the window when symptoms are most subtle.

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“Early-stage disease has not yet caused enough disruption to generate obvious distress. What it generates instead are signals so mild they are typically attributed to stress, ageing, or overwork,” he revealed to HT Lifestyle.

“Doctors see this pattern constantly: patients presenting with advanced conditions who, upon reflection, recognise early warning signs they lived with for months or years without any active intervention or consultation.”

Dr Gulia went on to share a list of such subtle symptoms, which would help create awareness and encourage us to get an early diagnosis for suspected cancer.

1. Unexplained weight loss Losing weight is often chalked up to being exhausted all the time. However, that is not always the case.

“Losing more than four to five kilograms without any change in diet or exercise habits is one of the most consistently flagged early warning signs in medicine,” noted Dr Gulia. “Unintentional weight loss is associated with pancreatic, lung, stomach, and oesophageal cancers, as well as with advanced thyroid disease and certain inflammatory conditions.

“It is the symptom most likely to be attributed to stress or a change in appetite and least likely to prompt an immediate medical visit,” he added.