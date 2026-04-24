Dentist reveals 6 weird signs in the mouth that can predict colorectal cancer risk: bleeding gums, inflammation…

While regular dental check-ups should be a part of regular health checks, it is not a rule that is popularly followed. And that might lead to one being left unaware of the signs of overall health issues that dentists may be able to identify. Dental health can help predict colorectal cancer risk, according to Dr Burhenne. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on April 23, Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with four decades of experience, shared that some signs in the mouth can indicate the risk of colorectal cancer. The colon is the first and longest part of the large intestine, and the rectum begins in the last few inches. They are connected to the mouth via the oesophagus.

“If your dentist only checks for cavities, they’re missing something your gastroenterologist would want to know about,” shared Dr Burhenne. “A 2024 meta-analysis of 16.6 million people found that gum disease is associated with a 21 percent increased risk of colorectal cancer - consistent across 19 studies.

A likely reason for the phenomenon is that the oral bacterium Fusobacterium nucleatum, a primary driver of gum disease, has been found living inside colorectal tumours in approximately half of the cases studied. Researchers believe that it travels from the mouth down the gut to ultimately infect the lower gut.