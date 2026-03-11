Step inside Shakti Mohan’s beautiful 3-storey Mumbai home with 400 plants, Dance India Dance trophies and old bedroom

From a stunning terrace balcony filled with over 400 plants to a unique fish tank with volcano stones preserved from Bali , every corner of her house reflects warmth, creativity, and memories. In the video, the dancer highlights the home’s Indian-inspired decor and shares sentimental stories behind various momentos, such as her sisters' wedding mementoes, international travel souvenirs, and a dedicated prayer room.

Indian dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan opened the doors to her home in a March 10 YouTube video shared by Mashable India. It gives a glimpse inside her beautiful 3-storey family home in Mumbai, featuring heartwarming moments with her parents and sisters, as well as the little details that make this residence so special.

The details According to the dancer, the house was designed by her parents and features traditional Indian patterns and designs. To make the vibe more cosy and simple, they decided to decorate the space with meaningful items, such as a dancing Ganpati statue (a gift from Dance India Dance creative heads), a Dodo bird figurine from Mauritius brought for her father, and a Radha Krishna statue that Shakti and her sister Mukti decorated themselves 15 years ago.

As one enters the home, they are welcomed into a foyer, which opens into a spacious living room. The living area is the anchor of the house, connected to the other parts of the home, including a simple modular kitchen, bedrooms, and stairs that connect the upper and lower sections. The tokens and souvenirs decorating the area tell the stories of the family's travels to countries such as Tanzania, Georgia, and Scotland.

The dining area features an eight-seater table to accommodate the entire family, including her sisters' husbands. Meanwhile, Shakti's former bedroom, on the lower level, features a bed, a couch, and a TV, with an attached balcony where Shakti used to practice yoga and watch the city traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special section of the house also displays trophies for sports, music, and dance, the three sisters collected over the years, including Shakti's iconic memorabilia from her time on Dance India Dance, including the MJ band given by Remo D'Souza and the prestigious "Sunheri Takdeer ki Topi".

Lastly, the terrace, which the family calls "Mohan Bagan," houses approximately 400 plants meticulously cared for by her father, including a Chiku tree. In fact, the dancer revealed that watering all the plants is a major task that takes about two hours. The space also converts into a relaxation area, where the family gathers to have tea, dinner, and enjoy the open sky, a luxury in Mumbai.