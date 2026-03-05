Founder compares walking in India with 15,000 steps in Bali: ‘Stepping out feels like assault on senses’
A Delhi-based entrepreneur has compared walking in India to an “assault on the senses”, noting how Bali is designed for pedestrians.
A Delhi-based entrepreneur has compared walking in India to an “assault on the senses”, noting how broken footpaths, constant honking and terrible traffic all come together to inconvenience pedestrians. Utkarsh Goklani, the founder of the publishing house Wyzr, argued that India’s lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure discourages people from walking, which in turn contributes to poor fitness habits and rising lifestyle diseases.
He compared walking in India to Bali, where he was able to complete 15,000 steps daily without trouble. (Also read: Indian founder points out one healthy habit in Bangkok that he’s never seen in Indian cities)
Walking in Bali
Goklani, 36, said in a LinkedIn post that he is currently on a vacation in Bali, the Indonesian island known for its beautiful beaches and lush green landscapes.
The Delhi-based founder said that he is able to complete 15,000 steps daily without trouble, thanks to cities that are designed for walking and cycling.
“This week, I walked 15,000 steps daily, without even trying. Only one thing changed. I am in Bali, where walkways are part of the city infrastructure, there exists an entire beach town which allows no vehicles to ply. Only bicycles, and your good ol' feet,” he wrote.
Goklani further said that in Bali, people walk without haste, perhaps due to the fact that cities are designed “around their presence rather than despite it”. He also noted with appreciation how, in the last nine days, he has not heard a single vehicle horn.
Comparing Bali to India
He compared the bliss of walking in Bali with the “assault on the senses” that is walking in India.
“Back home, stepping out to walk feels like a constant assault on the senses. Broken footpaths, relentless traffic, persistent honking, the low-grade vigilance of someone who knows the street was never really designed for them,” said Goklani.
He argued that the lack of pedestrian-friendly cities is directly linked to the rise of lifestyle diseases in India. Indians don’t walk less because they lack motivation, they walk less because Indian cities are not designed for pedestrians, he argued.
“You cannot will a health culture into existence. You have to build it, literally,” said Goklani. “Infrastructure isn't the support system for a health movement. It is the prerequisite.”
The post has drawn hundreds of likes and comments and people offered their own take on Indian cities.
“Great observation. By adopting the US-style, vehicle-first approach to city design, Indian cities have severely neglected walkable infrastructure. This lack of pedestrian-friendly space not only disincentivizes active commuting, but it is also actively contributing to broader public health issues,” wrote Shivam Kukrety.
LinkedIn user Jay Puranik shared his own experience of walking while abroad and recalled, “Back in August, I was in Copenhagen for work and unknowingly clocked 50k steps in 3 days, much more than what I had done back home all through Jan to August!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More