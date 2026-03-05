Founder compares walking in India with 15,000 steps in Bali: ‘Stepping out feels like assault on senses’

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has compared walking in India to an “assault on the senses”, noting how broken footpaths, constant honking and terrible traffic all come together to inconvenience pedestrians. Utkarsh Goklani, the founder of the publishing house Wyzr, argued that India’s lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure discourages people from walking, which in turn contributes to poor fitness habits and rising lifestyle diseases. The founder said that Indian cities are not designed for walking and compared them with Bali.

He compared walking in India to Bali, where he was able to complete 15,000 steps daily without trouble. (Also read: Indian founder points out one healthy habit in Bangkok that he’s never seen in Indian cities)

Walking in Bali Goklani, 36, said in a LinkedIn post that he is currently on a vacation in Bali, the Indonesian island known for its beautiful beaches and lush green landscapes.

The Delhi-based founder said that he is able to complete 15,000 steps daily without trouble, thanks to cities that are designed for walking and cycling.

“This week, I walked 15,000 steps daily, without even trying. Only one thing changed. I am in Bali, where walkways are part of the city infrastructure, there exists an entire beach town which allows no vehicles to ply. Only bicycles, and your good ol' feet,” he wrote.

Goklani further said that in Bali, people walk without haste, perhaps due to the fact that cities are designed “around their presence rather than despite it”. He also noted with appreciation how, in the last nine days, he has not heard a single vehicle horn.