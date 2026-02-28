Who is Igor Komarov? Ukrainian tourist missing in Bali seen in chilling ransom video as claims about his dad surface
Ukrainian tourist Igor Komarov, 28, goes missing in Bali amid alleged kidnapping; seven foreign nationals named as suspects.
A 28-year-old Ukrainian tourist has gone missing in Bali after what authorities describe as an alleged kidnapping, with seven foreign nationals now named as suspects in the case. Bali Police confirmed the arrests as investigators probe a suspected ransom plot and disturbing videos circulating online.
According to The News International, police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said officers first detained a foreign national identified as CH, who allegedly attempted to flee using a false passport and had rented vehicles linked to the case.
“Initially, we secured one foreign national with the initials CH, who rented vehicles using a false passport,” Ariasandy said in Denpasar. “Following further investigation, we named six other foreign nationals as suspects: RM, BK, AS, VN, SM and DH. All are men.”
Investigators traced vehicles seen in CCTV footage to a villa in Tabanan regency, where they believe a ransom video was recorded. Forensic teams reportedly found bloodstains at the property and inside one of the rented vehicles.
In a separate development, mutilated human body parts were discovered near the Wos River estuary. Authorities are conducting DNA testing to determine whether the remains are linked to the missing tourist.
Police have not confirmed whether the tourist is alive.
Who is Igor Komarov?
The missing man has been identified as Igor Komarov, a 28-year-old Ukrainian national who was holidaying in Bali at the time of the alleged abduction.
According to reports in The US Sun, Komarov was travelling with his girlfriend, Ukrainian lifestyle influencer Yeva Mishalova, 25, and a friend when the incident occurred.
His friend reportedly managed to escape and alert authorities.
Unverified footage circulating online appears to show a man believed to be Komarov bruised and pleading for money. In the clip, he says: “We stole those $10 million they’re asking you for. Give them back those $10 million. Please.” He also states, “I’ll give everything back to everyone we stole from, I’ll give everything back to everyone.”
Another unverified video shows a man claiming to be Komarov admitting involvement in a bank account “scamming” business.
Police have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos and say investigations remain ongoing. Authorities continue to examine possible links between the alleged kidnapping, the ransom footage and the human remains discovered on the island.
