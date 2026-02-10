Two Japanese nationals go missing while touring Jaipur: Police

Two Japanese tourists who arrived in Jaipur for a trip have gone missing for three days, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday night following which their taxi driver approached us on Sunday. (Shutterstock file photo)

“The incident took place on Saturday night following which their taxi driver approached us on Sunday. When we could not trace him in 24 hours, we lodged a report on Monday night”, inspector Moti Lal, Ashok Nagar police station said.

According to officials, the two tourists- Yuma Toyoda (25) and Hibiki Shiba (25)- arrived in Delhi on Friday from where they came to Jaipur on Saturday.

“They had been staying in a hotel in Bramhapuri area from where they booked a taxi and left to visit a nearby fast food joint to have their dinner late on Saturday night. However, they did not return from that restaurant while their taxi was waiting for them outside the restaurant,” he said.

The driver went to check on them after two hours but could not find them.

“The restaurant staff meanwhile informed him that they had left already. The two tourists also left their bags in the taxi that had several documents including passports. They also did not return to the hotel” he said.

Later, police also checked the CCTV footage of the restaurant that showed the two tourists left the place only five minutes after they arrived there. They neither had any food nor met anyone.

“We have also checked their hotel and gathered some details regarding their visit. They came to India for a six-day-long trip so their visa could be expiring on Thursday. Meanwhile, their mobile phones also remain switched off since Saturday. We waited for 24 hours for their return. But they are still missing,” said the inspector.

A missing report has been filed and the police are trying to get in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We are trying to get in touch with MEA and get details about their other contacts and family members. We are also checking the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to trace them,” he added.