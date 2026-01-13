Woman in Goa rescues terrified foreign tourist lost at night after Google Maps fails

When a foreign tourist found herself lost and terrified in the dark in Goa after Google Maps failed to work, an unexpected hero stepped in to help. At night, with no one else around, a local woman noticed the woman’s distress and immediately stopped to assist. By offering a safe ride to her hotel and words of reassurance, the rider turned a nightmare situation into a story of relief and safety. Sindhu Kumari with a foreigner she helped in Goa. (Screengrab (X))

A video of the local woman helping the foreign tourist has gone viral. “10 PM, foreign woman lost & terrified — Google Maps failed. No one around… until Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari stopped, calmed her and safely dropped her to Hotel Coconut,” read a social media post. Several people claimed that the local woman works as a Rapido rider.