Woman in Goa rescues terrified foreign tourist lost at night after Google Maps fails
The foreigner was lost while exploring Goa on foot at night. The local woman helped her reach her hotel safely.
When a foreign tourist found herself lost and terrified in the dark in Goa after Google Maps failed to work, an unexpected hero stepped in to help. At night, with no one else around, a local woman noticed the woman’s distress and immediately stopped to assist. By offering a safe ride to her hotel and words of reassurance, the rider turned a nightmare situation into a story of relief and safety.
A video of the local woman helping the foreign tourist has gone viral. “10 PM, foreign woman lost & terrified — Google Maps failed. No one around… until Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari stopped, calmed her and safely dropped her to Hotel Coconut,” read a social media post. Several people claimed that the local woman works as a Rapido rider.
Also Read: Lucknow teen struggles to afford inhaler, vents on Reddit. Stranger steps in to help
The video opens with Sindhu Kumari assuring the foreigner that she is safe. Kumari then goes on to explain how she met the tourist. The video ends with her saying goodbye and asking the foreigner to call her if she faces any trouble.
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “Salute to Sindhu Kumari! Her presence of mind, kindness, and courage turned a potential crisis into a story of hope.” Another added, “At 10 PM, a foreign woman got lost and terrified after Google Maps failed. Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari stopped, reassured her, and safely dropped her off at Hotel Coconut, turning fear into relief. Salute to this brave Indian woman rider.”
Also Read: Indian woman meets Vikas Khanna at NYC restaurant, credits his food lessons with helping her through grief
A third posted, “When apps fail, humanity steps up. Sindhu Kumari didn’t just give a ride — she gave safety, dignity, and trust. This is the India the world needs to see.” A fourth wrote, “This is real India. Quiet courage, basic kindness, and stepping up when it mattered. Salute to Sindhu Kumari.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)