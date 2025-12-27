Lucknow teen struggles to afford inhaler, vents on Reddit. Stranger steps in to help

A simple online post turned into a powerful moment of kindness after a stranger on Reddit helped a 19-year-old from Lucknow afford his asthma inhaler, drawing praise and warmth from users across the platform. The teen vented online about recent hardships, including being jobless at 19 and father being scammed out of life savings.(Reddit)

Adding to the struggle, the teen wrote, “to top it all off, I have asthma and live in India with 400 AQI ”, mentioning that running low on asthma medicine had left the teen genuinely worried.

With no job and financial pressure at home, buying an inhaler had become difficult for the teenager.

Teen receives help:

Soon after, a stranger on Reddit contacted the teen and offered help to buy an asthma inhaler.

With this support, the teen managed to get the medicine and a few essential items to cope for some time.

“A Redditor gave me money to buy my medicine,” the caption of the post reads.

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The post quickly drew attention and sparked an outpouring of support online. Many praised the Reddit user’s gesture, calling it a heartwarming example of kindness.

One of the users commented, “Maybe your Reddit and my Reddit are not the same. Humhare wale to scam kar lete hai.”

A second user commented, “The goodside of Reddit!”

“I was sad and then saw this post,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)