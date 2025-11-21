Golden Retriever uses nebuliser amid Delhi smog: ‘Diagnosed with bronchitis’

Delhi’s worsening air pollution is taking a toll not just on people, but also on animals. A resident recently shared a post on Reddit showing a Golden Retriever hooked up to a nebuliser, highlighting the serious impact of the city’s toxic air. Delhi’s air quality was nearly at the ‘severe’ level on Thursday.(Reddit)

“Air so sh*t even my dog’s sick,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, the pet owner revealed that the Golden Retriever had been diagnosed with bronchitis.

Bronchitis is a condition that develops when the airways in the lungs, called bronchial tubes, become inflamed and cause coughing, often with mucus production.

The Redditor not only highlighted the health struggles of the dog but also mentioned that the entire family was feeling unwell due to Delhi’s toxic air.

“My dog got diagnosed with bronchitis due to the air. Pura parivaar bimaar”

The post quickly went viral, with many people expressing concern and sympathy for both the dog and the family.

One of the users commented, "Same, my 5-year-old daughter is diagnosed with bronchiolitis too."

A second user commented, "My bird has been sneezing every day from morning to night."

"Poore ghar pe sabko tonsillitis ho rakha h, I don't know if it is caused by this air pollution, but kasam se aajtk kabhi ni hua tha," another user commented.

Pollution worsens in Delhi:

Delhi’s air quality was nearly at the ‘severe’ level on Thursday as calm winds and cold temperatures caused pollutants to build up. A thick haze covered the city, reducing visibility and making it hard to breathe.

According to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on 21 November. It is likely to worsen to ‘severe’ on 22 November before slightly improving back to ‘very poor’ on 23 November.

