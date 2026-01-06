Indian woman meets Vikas Khanna at NYC restaurant, credits his food lessons with helping her through grief

An Indian woman’s deeply personal Instagram post about meeting celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at his Michelin starred restaurant has resonated widely online. An Indian woman recalled a heartfelt encounter with Vikas Khanna at his NYC restaurant.(Instagram/iampriyasuman)

The woman, Priya Suman, shared a video of her interaction with Khanna at his New York City restaurant, Bungalow, describing the encounter as a moment she would cherish forever.

Taking to Instagram, Suman reflected on how food became a source of healing in her life and how Khanna’s work influenced her cooking journey over the years. In her caption, she wrote, “I never imagined 2025 Year would end like this, inside a Michelin starred experience at Bungalow, by Vikas Khanna. After losing my mother at 13, I didn’t know how to cook, but I had to learn, for myself and for my sister. In the beginning, I tried to recall maa ke haath ka khana, holding onto memories and instincts. Later, like many 90s kids, I learned through YouTube, and that’s where I learned so much from Chef Vikas Khanna ji.”

Suman went on to explain how Khanna’s words and techniques stayed with her, especially after she moved to Canada. “Over the years, especially after moving to Canada, his words, techniques, and dessert tips stayed with me. I cooked endlessly for my husband, pouring love into every dish, because food was never just food; it was emotion, memory, and healing for me, one who knows me knows how much I love cooking,” she wrote.

She also spoke about the difficulty of securing a reservation at the popular restaurant. “It’s very tough to get a reservation at Bungalow because of its popularity but I believe in manifestation and divine blessings on me, we got a spot at the bar and then he came and talked with us,” Suman added.

A gesture that stayed with her

Recalling her interaction with the chef, she wrote, “Chef Vikas Khanna ji told to me and Aashish, smiled, and said, ‘Tera bhai hai na.. khila kar bhejega’.” She concluded the post by saying, “Not just food, but warmth. Not just a meal, but love. And then, a complimentary dessert, as if the universe itself was saying you are seen. Some places feed your stomach. Some moments feed your soul. This was both. Ending the year grateful. Starting the new one full of love.”

Internet reacts with warmth

The clip drew heartfelt reactions from viewers. One user commented, “He is a noble man in the mean world, feeding not just food but love, warmth and compassion.” Another wrote, “Wish to meet him someday at Bungalow.” A third said, “Who’s cutting onions.” Another admirer shared, “Rightfully said, Vikasji’s warmth is amazing, keep popularity of his this restaurant or Junoon aside his presence, and smile while serving fills your stomach.” One more user added, “He’s so humble and down to earth.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)