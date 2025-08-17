‘We’re desperate': Family seeks help finding American tourist missing in Italy

James Kasun, an American citizen, has been missing in Rome, Italy, since August 6. His family is urgently seeking any information about his whereabouts. James Kasun's phone, passport, and wallet were stolen on August 6.(Facebook/ Ash Tayler)

Family appeals for help

In public posts on LinkedIn, his father, Timothy Kasun, and sister, Brittinie Wick, appealed for help from anyone who may have seen or heard from James.

“My son, James Kasun, a US citizen, has gone missing in Rome, Italy. If you have any information or can suggest steps we can take, please reach out immediately. We are extremely worried and desperate to ensure his safety. James, we love you and miss you. Please come home,” his father wrote on LinkedIn.

He added that despite reaching out to the US Embassy in Rome and local authorities, there has been little progress.

“Despite contacting the US embassy in Rome and local law enforcement, it appears there’s little they can do,” he wrote.

James is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 185 lbs, with dark brown hair (with some graying), and blue eyes.

Belongings stolen

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Brittinie Wick shared that on August 6, James had visited a hospital emergency room in Rome, after which his phone, passport, and wallet were stolen.

“He went to the ER on August 6 and got his phone, passport, and wallet stolen. We still haven’t heard from him and worry that without contact and money, he will find himself in a bad situation,” she told Hindustan Times.

Brittinie also noted that the family has contacted all the recommended agencies in such a case, including the US Embassy, but has received little assistance so far.

Their sister, Ash Tayler, also posted on Facebook, sharing the last photo James sent from his known location.

“If you see him or have any information, please contact me immediately on here or messenger. The last photo is what he sent me from his last known location. We are deeply worried and just want him safe,” she wrote on Facebook.