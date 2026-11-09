Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps prepare fancy dinner at home with his mushroom stroganoff recipe
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe for a vegetarian version of a Russian classic - an easy-to-make mushroom stroganoff that can be prepared in minutes.
Craving something fancy but wish to prepare it at home? Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has the perfect recipe for the occasion: mushroom stroganoff. It is a vegetarian version of a Russian classic that can be made from scratch in approximately 45 minutes.
Also Read | Fitness influencer shows how to make snacks healthy with her protein-rich desi overloaded nachos recipe
Describing the dish, the chef wrote in his blog, “Mushroom stroganoff is a savoury dish that has different mushrooms sautéed and then cooked in a rich, tangy cream sauce. It's a comforting and satisfying meal that's perfect for a cosy night in or a family dinner.”
The list of ingredients shared below is sufficient to serve four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for mushroom stroganoff
- 6-8 button mushrooms, sliced
- 6-8 Indian portobello mushrooms, sliced
- 6-7 oyster mushrooms, sliced
- 20-25 white shimeji mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 8-10 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1½ tablespoons refined flour (maida)
- 2-3 tablespoons white wine
- Salt to taste
- 2 teaspoons mustard paste
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 3 tablespoons fresh cream
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves
- Boiled fusilli pasta to serve
- Fresh parsley sprig for garnish
Method of preparation
- Heat butter and olive oil in a pan, add onion, mix and sauté until translucent.
- Add garlic, mix well and sauté for one to two minutes.
- Add button mushrooms, Indian portobello mushrooms, oyster mushrooms and shimeji mushrooms; mix and sauté for five to six minutes.
- Add refined flour and mix well. Add white wine and mix.
- Add salt, mustard paste and smoked paprika and mix well. Add vegetable stock, mix, and cook till the mixture thickens slightly.
- Add fresh cream and parsley, mix and cook for two to three minutes. Take the pan off the heat.
- Take pasta in a serving bowl, pour the mushroom mixture over it, garnish with parsley sprig and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.