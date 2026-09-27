Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make indulgent malai mushrooms in air fryer: See step-by-step preparation
Sanjeev Kapoor's malai mushrooms are as tasty as it is simple to make at home; read to discover the detailed steps.
When we have mushrooms at home, we often look for a recipe that is both indulgent and comforting. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s malai mushroom manages to strike just the right balance between the two. It is cooked in an air fryer and needs approximately 15 minutes of prep time and 20 minutes of cooking time to make from scratch.
The detailed steps to prepare the savoury fusion snack are presented as follows.
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Ingredients for malai mushrooms
- 12-16 button mushrooms
- ½ cup grated processed cheese
- ½ cup hung yoghurt
- 1½ tablespoons ginger-garlic-green chilli paste
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper powder
- ¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala powder
- ½ lemon
- Salt to taste
- ½ cup fresh cream + to drizzle
- Oil for spraying
- Melted butter for basting
- Chaat masala to sprinkle
- Micro greens for garnish
- Green chutney for serving
Method of preparation
- Preheat the air fryer to 200°C.
- In a large bowl, take processed cheese and mash well. Add to the bowl hung yoghurt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, white pepper powder, green cardamom powder and garam masala powder.
- Squeeze half a lemon into the bowl, add salt and mix well. Then, add fresh cream into the bowl and mix well once again.
- Now add in the whole button mushrooms and mix well till they are all covered.
- Line the air fryer basket with aluminium foil and spray oil over the foil. Arrange the marinated mushrooms on the foil, attach the basket to the air fryer and air-fry for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Detach the basket from the air fryer, and baste the mushrooms with melted butter.
- Transfer onto a serving plate, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle chaat masala, garnish with microgreens and serve hot with green chutney.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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