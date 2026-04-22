Do you know the right way to clean mushrooms? Chef Ranveer Brar explains, shares easy kali mirch mushroom recipe

Mushrooms are one of those ingredients that instantly elevate the quality of a dish. They are available in a wide variety and can be used in even more dishes. The popular vegan alternative to meat brings one common question to the minds of amateur cooks: What is the best way to clean the edible fungi? Ranveer Brar's kali mirch mushroom recipe takes just 40 minutes to prepare. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Taking to Instagram on April 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar answers just that.

“These days, when you buy mushrooms, they are usually not covered in dirt. However, in case you get ones that are, then take those mushrooms and apply some atta (wheat flour) or besan (gram flour) on them. Then dry rub them for a while in the flour, leave for a while and run them under water. This will wash off the dirt along with the flour,” he explained.

The chef also shared why the mushrooms in the markets are usually no longer coated with dirt. “The reason why mushrooms available in the market are usually clean nowadays is that they are no longer grown in the soil, but on newspapers,” he quipped.