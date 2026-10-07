Step inside Gurfateh Pirzada’s artistic Mumbai home featuring striking artwork, eclectic decor and cosy corners
Here’s a sneak peek into Gurfateh Pirzada’s Mumbai home that looks no less than an artistic haven filled with eclectic decor and creative interiors.
Gurfateh Singh Pirzada is an Indian actor who works primarily in Hindi films and web series. In a house tour video with Mashable India, the actor gave a tour of his Mumbai home on September 29, 2026. From his artsy interiors and unique home décor to the personal touches that reflect his style and personality, Gurfateh takes the viewers through his Mumbai home and gives a glimpse of his life beyond the screen.
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Inside Gurfateh’s home
Gurfateh’s home follows a warm modern-maximalist approach rather than a strictly minimalist one. The walls and large curtains are kept neutral, while colour and personality come through furniture, artwork, collectibles and flooring. The door opens into a massive living and dining room setup, structurally divided into two spaces with furniture and decor.
Into the living room
The living room is built around a cream/off-white wall palette, allowing the furniture and art to stand out. The seating combines rounded, upholstered forms with earthy tones, and a striking mustard-brown armchair sits by the window, adding a strong colour accent. The large windows are dressed with sheer white curtains, and a low, lime/olive-green coffee table introduces another unexpected colour against the brown upholstery.
Art is clearly an important part of the actor’s home personality. A large colourful contemporary painting becomes the focal point of the dining area, and another framed artwork depicts what looks like a busy urban scene, bringing an almost nostalgic, Mumbai-inspired quality to the room.
Dining area
The dining space has a more intimate, collected feel. It features a round dining table with a darker, natural-looking tabletop and upholstered dining chairs in warm neutral tones. A console in front of the dining area is styled with candlesticks, lamps, diffusers, decorative objects and books, giving it a layered look.
Into the bedroom
Gurfateh’s bedroom takes a noticeably darker and moodier direction. The walls appear to be a deep charcoal-grey, and a large dark wardrobe with reflective doors occupies one side. The bed has a wooden headboard, which introduces warmth against the darker surroundings.
Who is Gurfateh Pirzada?
Born on October 29, 1996, Gurfateh Pirzada is an Indian actor who worked mainly in Hindi movies and web series. He starred in the Netflix thriller Guilty and the romantic movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More