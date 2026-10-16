Sadhguru says the feminine is fire, not anger or jealousy. What does this mean during Navratri?
A recent article by Isha Foundation describes Linga Bhairavi as fire, not a symbol of anger or jealousy, but of creation. Here’s what he means.
Navratri celebrates the divine feminine, but Sadhguru offers a different way to think about feminine energy. In a recent published by Isha Foundation on September 25, Sadhguru mentions Linga Bhairavi as fire, not a symbol of anger or jealousy, but of creation.
His message offers a fresh perspective on Navratri, which runs from October 11 to 19 this year. Instead of viewing feminine strength through anger or conflict, you can explore how creativity, compassion and a zest for life shape this spiritual idea.
Also Read Sharad Navratri 2026: When does it start and end, and what does it mean in astrology?
What does Sadhguru mean when he calls the feminine fire?
Sadhguru says, “Linga Bhairavi is fire – as a woman should be. Fire does not mean fighting, anger, or jealousy – fire as in creation.” The quote appears in Isha Foundation's in a recent article on Navratri.
In this context, fire represents creative force and the ability to bring something new into life. Think about the energy you put into learning a skill, building a meaningful relationship or pursuing an idea. You can see these as everyday examples of creation, rather than treating feminine energy as a sign of anger or conflict.
Spiritual meaning of Linga Bhairavi
Linga Bhairavi is a sacred feminine form at Isha Yoga Center. According to Isha Foundation, her expression is a form of the divine feminine, associated with intensity, compassion and creative energy.
For spiritual seekers, this idea offers a way to reflect on the qualities they bring into daily life. You can ask yourself whether you make space for creativity, care and enthusiasm, or whether stress and routine leave little room for them.
The idea does not require you to follow a particular belief. You can approach it as a spiritual teaching and consider what it means to you.
Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri 2026: The nine nights are a time to reflect, not just celebrate
Why Sadhguru says feminine energy is more than anger
Sadhguru's quote challenges the idea that strength must involve confrontation. He separates the image of fire from fighting, anger and jealousy, and connects it with creation.
You can apply this message by noticing how you respond to challenges. Instead of reacting immediately during a disagreement, pause and consider what would help you move forward. You can speak firmly, protect your boundaries and still treat others with care.
What does Navratri teach about creativity and compassion?
Isha Foundation describes Navratri as a celebration of the divine feminine. Its 2026 event page also highlights the three forms of the divine feminine represented by Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.
You can use the festival as a chance to reflect on how you balance action, well-being and learning. Make time for a creative activity, help someone who needs support or return to a subject you have always wanted to learn.
Also Read What is Navratri Sadhana? Sadhguru explains how to practise it during the 9 days
How to reflect on Sadhguru's message on Sharad Navratri
As Navratri continues, ask yourself what you want to create in your life. You might want to develop a skill, improve a relationship or make more time for an activity that brings you joy.
Sadhguru's message invites you to look at feminine energy through creation rather than conflict. You can take that idea as a reminder to bring more enthusiasm, compassion and purpose into the way you live.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes, and represents Sadhguru's spiritual teachings. Reader's discretion is advised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More